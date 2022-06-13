Who is Joe Louis Esquivel? Maryland factory shooting suspect identified and charged with attempted murder

Joe Louis Esquivel has been identified as the Maryland factory worker accused of killing three co-workers and injuring two others. On Friday, officers booked the 23-year-old Esquivel for murder along with a list of other felonies.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office released the identity of Esquivel, a resident of Hedgesville, West Virginia, on Friday, June 10.

Authorities reported on Thursday that Joe Louis Esquivel killed three people at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland. While the facility wasn't really located in a populated area of the town, it was in proximity to several businesses and farmland nearby.

A motive for the shooting is yet to be released by the Sheriff's Office.

Joe Louis Esquivel's murderous rampage cost three lives, injured others

An employee at Columbia Machine Inc., Maryland, Joe Louis Esquivel showed up for work as usual on Thursday morning. He worked until his shift ended and then went outside to grab a weapon. When he came back inside, Esquivel shot his co-workers who were in the break room of the factory.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded to the shooting at Columbia Machine Inc. around 2:30 p.m. The factory where the attack took place is located in the 12900 block of Bikle Road, near Smithsburg High and Middle Schools.

The attack claimed three lives, 50-year-old Mark Frey, 31-year-old Charles Minnick Jr. and 30-year-old Joshua Wallace, and critically injured others.

After the shooting, Esquivel escaped in his bronze Mitsubishi Eclipse before he was stopped by state police about 10 miles away, authorities said.

When he was stopped by the police, a shootout between him and the Maryland State Troopers took place. Joe Louis Esquivel allegedly injured one of the state troopers and ended up getting shot as well, officials said. The injured state trooper as well as the shooter were both hospitalized.

Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said that Joe Louis Esquivel used a semi-automatic handgun that was recovered after the shootout.

A search warrant for the alleged shooter's home in West Virginia revealed additional firearms, the sheriff said.

Apart from those killed, officials also identified the injured as 42-year-old Brandon Michael and the state trooper referred to as "a 25-year veteran of the department."

Speaking about the shooting, Brandon Michael's father, Nelson Michael, stated that he was glad his son was alive. Nelson also maintained that he had no clue why the gunman even carried out the attack.

Nelson said:

"I'm not saying any more. I'm just glad my son's alive, and I feel so bad for the families of the other ones."

Following the attack, the company's CEO, Rick Goode, issued a statement calling the deaths of three employees and the wounding of a fourth, "tragic."

Goode said:

"Our highest priority during this tragic event is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families."

Joe Louis Esquivel has been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in connection with the Smithsburg massacre, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The shooter is currently being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center. Meanwhile, a bail hearing for Joe Louis Esquivel has been scheduled for Monday.

