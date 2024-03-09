Who is Joely Richardson in The Gentlemen? Actor's character, age, family life, and more explored

In the 2024 TV series The Gentlemen, Joely Richardson plays Lady Sabrina, the mother of Eddie and Freddy Horniman. She is the matriarch of the Horniman family and the Dowager Duchess of Halstead.

Hailing from a renowned family of actors, the English actress is known for her diverse roles across film and television. She first gained widespread recognition for portraying Julia McNamara in the FX drama series Nip/Tuck (2003–2010) and Katherine Parr in the Showtime series The Tudors (2010).

How old is Joely Richardson?

Joely Richardson was born on January 9, 1965, and is currently 59 years old. Her notable film credits include Drowning by Numbers (1988), 101 Dalmatians (1996), The Patriot (2000), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), Red Sparrow (2018), and The Turning (2020).

She initially wished to pursue a career as a professional tennis player but later shifted her focus to acting. In 1985, she made her debut in the film Wetherby and portrayed the younger version of the main character who was played by her mother through flashbacks.

Her character in The Gentlemen, Lady Sabrina Halstead, won the hearts of viewers. Her relationship with her children, particularly Freddy and Eddie, is marked by a blend of affection and frustration. Freddy, the eldest and somewhat irresponsible son, often causes her concern, while Eddie, her sensible second child, earns her admiration and belief in his ability to carry on the family legacy.

As Eddie delves into the marijuana business, Lady Sabrina's guidance and support play a pivotal role in navigating the challenges ahead.

Joely Richardson's mother and other family members explored

Richardson is the younger daughter of actress Vanessa Redgrave and Tony Richardson. The latter was a director known for films such as Look Back in Anger and Saturday Night and Sunday Morning

Dame Vanessa Redgrave DBE, born on January 30, 1937, is a distinguished English actress. Over her illustrious career spanning more than six decades, she has amassed a plethora of prestigious awards, including an Academy Award, a Tony Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and an Olivier Award.

Joely Richardson is also connected to Liam Neeson. She is the sister of Natasha Richardson (1963–2009), who was married to the Taken actor. Consequently, Joely is Liam Neeson's sister-in-law and aunt to Micheál and Daniel Neeson.

About The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen is a crime drama series developed by Guy Ritchie for Netflix, serving as a spin-off to the 2019 film of the same name. Released on March 7, 2024, the show follows Eddie Horniman, portrayed by Theo James, who unexpectedly inherits a vast estate and the title of Duke of Halstead from his late father.

However, he soon discovers that the land is embroiled in a weed-growing empire led by Bobby Glass. Eddie must navigate a treacherous world filled with eccentric and dangerous characters, all while safeguarding his home and his life.

Apart from Theo James and Joely Richardson, The Gentlemen also stars Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass, and Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman, Eddie's older brother grappling with a cocaine addiction.

Giancarlo Esposito portrays Stanley Johnston, a wealthy wine aristocrat with his sights set on acquiring Halstead Manor and Vinnie Jones rounds out the main cast of The Gentlemen as Geoff Seacombe, the dedicated groundskeeper of the manor.

The Gentlemen is currently available for streaming on Netflix.