Who is John Donaldson? All about Vanna White's boyfriend of 12 years as game show host shares rare selfie

Vanna White has recently shared a selfie on her Instagram page, which featured her boyfriend John Donaldson. The duo have been enjoying their vacation in Hawaii. We Got This Covered states that John is the founder and president of a construction company called JDC Construction + Development Group, which is in California.

White posted the picture on October 20, 2023, where they were looking at the camera wearing sunglasses with a rainbow in the background. The caption stated:

"Everything is perfect with #rainbows! #love #hawaii #restandrelaxation."

Vanna White has rarely posted any pictures with her boyfriend since they were together in 2012. The post's comments section was flooded with best wishes from White's followers.

Vanna White's boyfriend has been involved in the construction business for a long time

Vanna White and John Donaldson have been romantically linked since 2012. Page Six states that the duo have made public appearances multiple times, but while White shared a picture with Donaldson, netizens have been curious to know more about her.

According to Heavy, John is the president of the JDC Construction + Development Group. The company was initially called John R. Donaldson, Inc., and was formed by John himself in 1992. In 1998, the company was legally recognized, and they work on renovating different properties in Northern and Southern California.

In an interview with Northridge Patch in 2014, John said that initially, the clients called them JDC. He continued:

"Known in the industry in 'JDC', it made sense to officially shorten our name to provide simplicity and brand consistency for JDC employees, and current and future clients."

Heavy also revealed that John started his career as a laborer and carpenter. He was employed by a construction and development company, where he worked on houses for Hollywood celebrities like Martin Mull and Richard Dreyfuss.

Vanna White and John Donaldson have been in a relationship since 2012

People magazine states that Vanna White and John Donaldson first met almost ten years after the former separated from Santo Pietro. In an interview with People in 2019, Vanna said that she found John "cute," and they had long conversations. She stated:

"It just works. He lets me be me, I let him be him. There is no drama."

In an interview with People magazine on October 14, 2023, Vanna said that she and John have not tied the knot because they feel like they have been married for a long time.

White also advised everyone to find someone who prefers "authenticity." She continued:

"Don't be in a relationship because you're lonely, because if you're not happy, you're still lonely. Just be who you are, and don't let anybody change who you are. It's nice when they make you feel good about yourself, or they love who you are as a person and don't want to change you. It's got to be easy."

Vanna White started hosting Wheel of Fortune in 1982. She has also appeared in two films - Graduation Day and Looker. Both films were released in 1981.