Who is John Easterling? All about Olivia Newton John's husband as he shares heartfelt tribute to late wife

John Easterling, husband of the late Hollywood actress Olivia Newton-John, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife.

On August 10, 70-year-old Easterling took to Newton-John's Instagram handle to share a portrait of the two alongside a lengthy caption, expressing gratitude for their relationship and love.

"Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever."

The Grease star passed away "peacefully" on August 8 after a lengthy fight with cancer. Her husband John had announced the news of her demise on her Facebook handle.

After the news broke, several fans and admirers paid tribute to the Hollywood star. Newton-John, who spent most of her childhood in Melbourne, Australia, will also be honored via a state service in the country, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on August 11.

Who is John Easterling and what else did he write about Olivia?

John Easterling, who was Olivia's second husband, is an environmentalist and businessman who has spent several years in the Amazon rainforest researching about the possible health benefits from plants. He shared interest in holistic cures and spirituality with Olivia.

In the Instagram post, John Easterling further talked about Olivia's "essence" and how she was a "healer" via her "song, words, touch," adding that she was the "most courageous woman" he had ever known. Read more from the post below:

"Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."

John Easterling concluded the post by thanking Olivia Newton-John's fans and admirers for their support and condolences.

He wrote:

"Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward. Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way."

Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling began dating in 2006 even though they had met initially in the 90s via a mutual friend. They married two years later in June 2008. The duo have been married twice. They first eloped on a mountaintop in Peru and later had another ceremony on a Florida beach amidst friends and family.

Nearly a decade after the duo got married, Newton-John's breast cancer returned and John was by her side taking care of her. In 2020, the duo launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund to support plant medicine research for cancer.

Before John Easterling, Olivia was married to Matt Lattanzi for 11 years from 1984 to 1995. The duo shared a daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi.

