Who was Olivia Newton John married to? Marriages explored as Grease star dies aged 73

Actress and singer Olivia Newton John passed away on August 8, 2022, at 73. Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed the news of her demise in an official statement on Facebook.

He shared that the Grease star took her last breath at her ranch in Southern California and died peacefully surrounded by her friends and family. Easterling also called his late wife a symbol of "triumphs and hope":

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

Olivia Newton John reportedly battled breast cancer for more than 30 years. Although her family did not announce any information related to the cause of her death, a source close to the star told TMZ that she lost her fight to "metastatic breast cancer":

“After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer.”

The four-time Grammy Award winner was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She eventually went into remission, but the disease returned in 2013. It went into remission for the second time, but it, unfortunately, resurfaced in 2017.

At the time, cancer metastasized into her lower back, spread to her bones, and advanced to stage IV.

Before marrying John Easterling, Olivia Newton John was married to Matt Lattanzi. The actress-singer also leaves behind her daughter Chloe Lattanzi (whom she shared with Matt), sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John, and her nieces and nephews.

A look into Olivia Newton John's marriages and past relationships

Olivia Newton John with Matt Lattanzi and their daughter Chloe (Image via Getty Images)

Olivia Newton John married twice and also had a few other romantic relationships. She got engaged to producer Bruce Welch in 1968, but their relationship ended in 1972.

The following year, she met businessman Lee Kramer while vacationing on the French Riviera. The duo started dating, and Kramer also became Newton John's manager. The pair had an off-and-off relationship and ultimately called it quits in 1979.

That same year, Newton John met Matt Lattanzi on the set of her film Xanadu. The couple dated for a few years and tied the knot in 1984. The pair opened up about their relationship during a 1985 interview.

Lattanzi said the duo were friends and worked as colleagues for nearly three months before they started dating. They also mentioned that communication was vital to their relationship:

“We were friends before anything. We worked together for three months and became really good friends before we even went out.”

Newton John and Lattanzi welcomed their daughter Chloe in 1986. Lattanzi also supported his wife during her first battle with cancer. Unfortunately, the pair decided to part ways and had an amicable divorce in 1995.

Newton John's niece Tottie Goldsmith told People in 1995 that spiritual differences were one of the reasons behind their separation:

“The people she chooses to mix with now are very spiritual. She needs to find her equal.”

The You're The One That I Want hitmaker also told The Australian Women's Weekly that she remained great friends with her ex-husband even after their divorce:

“We’re good friends. He has a wonderful wife that we both love and we’re all friends. Life is about love and forgiveness and moving on.”

Following her separation from Lattanzi, Olivia Newton John met cameraman and chief lighting technician Patrick McDermott. The couple dated for nine long years before the latter mysteriously disappeared during a 2005 fishing trip off the Californian coast.

Investigators revealed that McDermott was "lost at sea" and presumed dead in 2008. However, certain rumors in 2010 suggested he was reportedly spotted in Mexico and allegedly faked his death to access a life insurance payout.

After McDermott's disappearance, Newton John started dating the founder and president of the Amazon Herb Company, John Easterling. The pair married in an Incan spiritual ceremony in Peru on June 21, 2008. They also had a legal ceremony on Jupiter Island, Florida.

Easterling told The Australian Women's Weekly that he first met Newton John through mutual friends in the 1990s at an environmental show where he was displaying botanicals. But their romantic involvement began nearly a decade later, in 2007.

Olivia Newton John also spoke about her relationship with Easterling during an interview with People in 2016. She said:

“I dated a little bit, but I wasn’t expecting to fall in love with him and then bam!”

The Summer Nights singer further gushed about her husband and shared:

“He’s incredibly smart and compassionate. He says yes to everything, he says yes to life! I’m very lucky I have a wonderful, beautiful husband who is just so loving and fantastic. I always tell my friends you’re never too old to find love. I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I’m grateful.”

She also expressed her gratitude for her husband in an interview with the publication last year:

“I’m very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man, and he has great knowledge. Now he’s growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area.”

John Easterling and Olivia Newton John did not have any children.

