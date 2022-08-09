What is Chloe Lattanzi's age? All about Olivia Newton-John's daughter as Grease star dies aged 73

Hollywood legend Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8 after a long battle with breast cancer.

The 73-year-old actress was best known for appearing in 1978's musical film, Grease as Sandy Olsson alongside John Travolta, who played her love interest.

News of her demise was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on the actress' Facebook handle. The announcement read:

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

Olivia is survived by several family members, including her only child, Chloe Lattanzi, who also paid tribute to her mother on Instagram by sharing a series of pictures.

All you need to know about Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi

36-year-old Chloe Lattanzi is the only child of Olivia Newton-John whom she shared with her first husband, Matt Lattanzi.

Born on January 17, 1986, Chloe is a native of Los Angeles, California. Her parents met during the shooting of Xanadu in 1980 and went on to marry four years later in 1984.

While their marriage lasted for eleven years, Olivia and Chloe shared a pretty close bond up until the star's death.

Chloe Lattanzi happens to be a singer and actress by profession. As per The Hollywood Reporter, she collaborated with Newton-John on two songs, You Have to Believe (2015) and Window in the Wall (2021).

While speaking to the publication in February 2021, Olivia revealed that when she first heard Window in the Wall, she thought of Chloe to record it with since it gave out a "beautiful message."

“It just came into my mind. I had no plans of singing again. I had no plans of recording, but this song just made me do it.”

While Chloe revealed that she was delighted when her famous mother chose her for the duet. Speaking to the same publication, she said:

“That was the most moving thing about it. Out of all the people she could have asked, she thought of me. I was so excited and I love working with her.”

In 2016, Chloe went onto release her single album titled No Pain.

Apart from singing, Chloe has also acted in several films like Dead 7 (2016) and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (2017).

She also got to play alongside her mother in 1994's television movie A Christmas Romance and in 2001's film The Wilde Girls. While talking to People Magazine about working together, Olivia Newton-John said:

"It was tough because she was learning this is not a game; it's hard work and the hours are long. She would sing and perform and knew the words to everything on the radio and every record."

Speaking about her daughter's potential, she had added:

"And then she went through a shy period and didn't want to do it as much. When she was about 13, we made a TV movie together and she sang 'At Last,' which is a classic Etta James song. It was so moving, and I went, 'Oh boy, she has it.'"

On the personal front, Chloe has been engaged to James Driskill for a very long time. In January 2021, she told Us Weekly about her relationship stating:

“We know we’re soulmates, we know we’re committed — we call each other husband and wife — so we’re just like, ‘OK, we’ll get to the paperwork when we have time.'”

Chloe also owns a legal marijuana farm in Oregon named Laughing Dog Farms.

