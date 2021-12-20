Who is Johnny Costello? Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry reveals she got secretly married to partner six months ago

Kimberly Perry, a member of the musical group The Band Perry, recently revealed she secretly tied the knot with Johnny Costello nearly six months ago. The musician took to Instagram to share the news with a loved-up photo of the pair in front of a Christmas tree:

“Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas… Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since ‘I do!’”

She also revealed that, on June 17, the pair traveled from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in a black corvette to tie the knot at midnight.

Meanwhile, Johnny also shared a photo with Kimberly on Instagram to celebrate six months of their marriage.

Everything to know about Kimberly Perry's husband, Johnny Costello

Johnny Costello and Kimberly Perry tied the knot in June 2021 (Image via Kimberly Perry/Instagram)

Johnny Costello recently made news for marrying singer Kimberly Perry. However, not much is known about his personal life. As per Just Jared, he is reportedly a musician, just like his wife.

He dedicated his latest Instagram post to his wife, marking their six-month anniversary:

“YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!! Happiest Six Months of Marriage @thekimberlyperry . To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I Love YOU!!”

As per his Instagram bio, Costello is from Nashville, Tennessee and is a “follower of Jesus.” He has over 2K followers on the platform.

Who was Kimberly Perry previously married to?

Kimberly Perry with ex-husband J.P. Arencibia (Image via Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Prior to her wedding to Johnny Costello, Kimberly Perry was married to former MLB player J.P. Arencibia. However, the duo filed for divorce in May 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

On her 36th birthday, Kimberly revealed that the The Band Perry's 2019 single The Good Life was about her own experiences of facing infidelity within marriage:

"THE GOOD LIFE is a story about the infidelity I experienced. I want you to know that this song was written during a toxic and incredibly difficult time in my life, but I'm singing it to you now with the voice of a woman who has completely regained a strong sense of self, rebuilt her womanhood, and is grateful to have learned so much."

In response, J.P. Arencibia’s representative told People that he did not cheat on the singer during their marriage:

"While matters of our relationship and what led to the demise of our marriage should remain between us, I will say there was no infidelity. It's a shame that all of this is now being made up to promote an album; I have moved on and hopefully one day she can as well."

That same year, Kimberly Perry told Daily Pop that despite her first separation, she was looking forward to having another chance to love in the future:

"Somebody asked me earlier, 'Have you totally given up? Are you totally cynical about love?' No! I have seen great examples around me. My parents, friends who have these beautiful relationships."

The singer ultimately found love for the second time this year and tied the knot with Johnny Costello.

