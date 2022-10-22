Who is Johnny Weir? Meet the Olympian from Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars Season 1

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir is all set to show some magic tricks in Season 1 of Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars, airing on CW on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT.

On the show, Johnny will compete against 19 other celebrity contestants. Based on the show's format, in every episode, two contestants train with Criss to learn his spectacular magic tricks for the competition and create mind-blowing series of magic performances to amaze the audience.

At the end of each episode of Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars, the celebrity with the highest score wins the coveted Golden Wand. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“The series is filmed on the AMYSTIKA stage in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino Las Vegas, with acclaimed comedian and actor Eddie Griffin (“Undercover Brother,” “A Star is Born”) serving as host.”

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars contestant Johnny Weir is a former competitive figure skater

Analyst and host Johnny Weir was born on July 2, 1984 in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, to John Weir and Patti Weir (née Moore). His father is a nuclear power plant engineer, while his mother works as a nuclear power plant worker and home inspector.

Johnny began skating at the age of 12 and immediately fell in love with it. Known for being "a very lyrical skater" and "an entertaining artisan,” his costume choices and outspokenness often created problems with US Figure Skating team throughout his career. Despite this, he won various competitions and many accolades.

In 1991, he became the youngest US National champion and was the first skater to win the US Nationals three times in a row in 2004. Moreover, Johnny is credited with being the first American to win the Cup of Russia in 2007.

The two-time Olympian represented the United States at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics. He is also the 2008 World bronze medalist, a two-time Grand Prix Final bronze medalist, the 2001 World Junior Champion, and a three-time US National champion (2004–2006).

After showcasing his skills in the ring for many years, Johnny retired from competitive figure skating in 2013. He then joined NBC as a commentator at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Johnny came out in early 2011 and has been involved with LGBTQ activism ever since. He even appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 29 in 2020 with partner Britt Stewart, the first black female pro dancer on the show. The pair made it to the semi-finals but were later eliminated from the competition.

Johnny even competed in Season 2 of The Masked Singer as "Egg" before being eliminated in the first week. He has even served as a US commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 on Peacock.

1998 gold medalist Tara Lipinski and Johnny are BFFs. They have hosted various show’s together, including Food Network’s Wedding Cake Challenge. He was previously married to Victor Voronov, but the couple divorced in 2015 after getting four years of marriage.

Johnny is now once again gearing up to showcase his talent in front of the judges on Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars. A total of 20 celebrity contestants will be participating in the show, and they will be judged by Star Magician Criss Angel, Master Magician Lance Burton, and Emmy Award-winning comedian Loni Love.

