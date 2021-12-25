Who is Jonathan Harrison from ‘Next Level Chef’? Contestant was once interested in journalism

Next Level Chef is an upcoming competition series on FOX that will welcome 15 contestants to showcase their culinary talents. One such participant is Jonathan “Jon” Harrison who is all set to compete on the show.

The Alabama native is a man of various skills. In addition to being an extraordinary chef, he is also well-versed in multiple software, community engagement, marketing, and student development, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Harrison is a graduate of Auburn University, where he pursued journalism, but clearly didn’t follow the path.

Jonathan Harrison is a realtor by profession

Although he was interested in journalism earlier, he later chose to become a realtor. After working as a marketing consultant, Harrison joined the real estate firm RealtySouth in Alabama in March 2019.

But cooking is definitely his passion as his Instagram page is filled with pictures of delicious dishes. Interestingly, the Next Level Chef contestant’s bio reads "chef," not realtor, which certainly makes it unclear whether Harrison has turned into a full-time chef. However, he will be participating in the FOX competition series as a home chef.

According to his social media profile, he is extremely close to his family that consists of his parents and three siblings.

His Instagram bio mentioned a link that leads to registration for “Next Level Chef Dinner and Watch Party with Chef Jonathan Harrison.” It will be held on January 5 and guests can watch the premiere with Harrison while sharing a meal.

All about ‘Next Level Chef’

Next Level Chef will be led by culinary expert Gordon Ramsay, who will mentor the contestants as well. He will be accompanied by two other mentors, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington.

Harrison’s home chef team will also include Amber Rebold, Angie Ragan, Courtney Brown, and Devonnie Black. The other two teams are of professional chefs and social media chefs.

The official synopsis of Next Level Chef reads:

“NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen."

It further reads:

"From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!”

The winner of the first season will be titled the Next Level Chef and will be awarded a $250,000 cash prize.

The premiere of Next Level Chef will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on FOX.

