Who is Courtney Brown from ‘Next Level Chef’? Contestant once worked for Olympian Kyle Lowry

Next Level Chef is the newest competition series led by Gordon Ramsay, featuring 15 aspiring chefs. Courtney Brown is one of the contenders who will participate to win the title and a $250,000 cash prize.

Brown is the most senior contestant on the cooking show with 15 years of experience. The 48-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, has worked for multiple high-profile athletes.

She has been a private chef to Olympian Kyle Lowry, NFL linebacker Preston Brown and several other notable clients including Tyronn Lue, Larry Hughes, Trae Young, Chauncey Billups, Kevin Garnett, and Adidas.

Courtney Brown is a chef and baker with a passion for the culinary arts

Along with being an incredible chef, Brown is also a well-known baker. She has created her own line of cookies that she ships throughout the USA.

Brown is also known to cook a variety of authentic cuisines, from Caribbean and Asian to French. She has her own website called “Chef Courtney Brown” where culinary and online bakery services are provided.

Her bio on the brand’s site reads:

“The owner, Courtney Brown, started as a personal chef 15 years ago providing chef services, cooking lessons and meal prep to anyone for any occasion. Through a series of referrals, she transitioned into a private chef and baker for professional athletes, coaches, entertainers and families. Chef Courtney has invested hundreds of culinary hours developing recipes to accommodate her clients and their special needs.”

According to her Instagram, Brown is a believer in the almighty. She describes herself as a celebrity chef/baker and traveling chef. Plus, the Next Level Chef contestant is a grandmother to her only son’s daughter.

When will ‘Next Level Chef’ air?

Next Level Chef is a new cooking competition series featuring Gordon Ramsay and it will include two more judges, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

It is set to air on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on FOX.

The show’s attraction is the three-storey kitchen. Check out the official synopsis of Next Level Chef to get a clear idea about the reality series.

"Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!”

In addition to Brown, the remaining 14 contenders of Next Level Chef are Angie Ragan, Roice Bethel, Devonnie Black, Kenny Everett, Amber Rebold, Reuel Vincent, Tricia Wang, Sergio Steele, Ae Southammavong, Gary Marandola, Zachary Adams, Stephanie “Pyet” Despain, Mariah Scott, and Jonathan Harrison.

Edited by Danyal Arabi