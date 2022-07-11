Who is Jordan Helman from The Bachelorette Season 19? Tampa native describes himself as an “amateur dirt bike racer”

Software developer Jordan Helman is all set to appear on The Bachelorette on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. Helman is all set to compete with the rest of the eligible suitors to win the hearts of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, the two leading ladies of the dating reality show.

Jordan Helman is an adrenaline junkie who loves racing dirt bikes in his free time. His bio on ABC mentions the following fun-fact about him:

"Jordan H. is an amateur dirt bike racer."

Helman hopes to enjoy life's greatest thrill with the woman of his dreams, and he hopes that either Recchia or Windey, who last appeared on Season 26 of The Bachelor, ticks his checklist.

All about The Bachelorette's Jordan Helman

The 25-years-old bachelor from Tampa, FL, Jordan Helman, is entering the show with a “hope to find a woman who wants to experience life's greatest thrills by his side,” as per his official ABC profile.

Jordan has been racing on his dirt bikes since he was 4 years old and has been in accidents multiple times. But despite the injuries and pain, he never gave up on his sport and, to date, has never missed a chance to ride his bike on the tracks. The motocross athlete’s Instagram is filled with pictures of him dirt racing.

The dog dad also loves his family and friends and hangs out with them very often. After settling down professionally, he is now looking for a partner. That is why he has joined The Bachelorette season 19 to find a perfect match who is “mature, independent, exciting and ready to have a big family” because Jordan wishes to have a "ton of kids."

His partner should also “love spontaneity and be ready to get flowers on any random day of the week” because that’s Jordan’s favorite move.

Although, he is from Florida and likes the place but he “hates Florida drivers.” The Fourth of July is Jordan's favorite holiday.

Jordan graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Management Information Systems) in 2009. He then began his career as .NET Software Developer at Global Data Consultants in Chambersburg, PA. After gaining more than a year of experience, he shifted to PNC Financial Services and worked there as a Software Engineer for a year and five months.

He then joined Simplexity as a Content Developer in August 2012, in Reston, VA, and after working there for six months, he joined BAM Technologies and has been working there as a Software Developer since 2013.

About The Bachelorette’s season 19

The show will air its first episode on Monday, with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia standing by each other's side yet again after The Bachelor to find love.

In the debut episode, viewers will get to know the qualities that the leading ladies are looking for in their partners. The episode description reads:

“Independent Gabby is on the lookout for a quietly confident man with a big personality who will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship, which includes loving her dog, Leonardo.”

Further continuing:

"Hopeless romantic Rachel seeks a nurturing, empathetic, and respectful co-pilot who matches her sense of adventure and is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. After their tumultuous time on "The Bachelor," the two women are ready to finally find the love they deserve.”

Tune in on Monday to find out if Jordan can impress the ladies and win their hearts on The Bachelorette.

