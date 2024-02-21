Who is Jordan on The Young and the Restless? Character and current plotline explored

In the CBS show The Young and the Restless, a character called Aunt Jordan is played by actress Colleen Zenk. Having disappeared for 13 years, Jordan is now back in Genoa City, and her presence is creating a lot of excitement in the story. She is a charming and cunning lady with a mysterious past. Moreover, she has got some unresolved issues with the Newman family, which includes Victor, Nicholas, Nikki, and Victoria Newman in The Young and the Restless.

Jordan is a new character on The Young and The Restless, who has dealt with grief after losing her sister, Eve Howard. Back in the 80s and 90s, Eve did some sneaky things in Genoa City to get Victor's attention. Now, Jordan is convinced that the Newman family needs to be punished.

She's been planning her revenge since she switched Victoria and Cole's baby with a stillborn one, many years ago. She raised Claire, making her believe that she was abandoned. Jordan's character keeps viewers of The Young and the Restless curious to know more about her and what she's up to.

Jordan's Influence on The Young and the Restless : Character Explored

In The Young and the Restless Jordan's entrance into Faith Newman's life initially seemed harmless, with her younger brother Mason sharing classes with Faith. However, their friendship soon took a troubling turn as Jordan's influence led Faith down a path of risky behavior. Despite Faith's parents' initial concerns about her secret outings with Jordan, her sincerity managed to calm them during an encounter at Crimson Lights.

However, Jordan's true intentions began to surface as she subtly encouraged Faith to engage in activities like attending parties with older crowds and drinking alcohol, weakening Faith's judgment and leading to many regrettable decisions. The end of their friendship turned chaotic when Jordan played a cruel prank on Faith, posing as a fictitious admirer named Tommy Ross.

Exploiting Faith's vulnerability, Jordan manipulated her into publicly declaring her affection, only to later reveal her true identity and mock Faith's innocence. This betrayal deeply hurt Faith and made her feel very upset. It caused a lot of emotional problems for her, and it ended in a terrible car crash.

Even though Jordan tried to apologise and make things right, the damage was too big to fix. Faith had to deal with the mess of their broken friendship and learn some important lessons about trust and what real friendship means.

The Young and the Restless current plotline unveiled

In the upcoming episodes of The Young & Restless from February 19 to February 23, the drama intensifies as Ashley takes a risky step, Audra allows herself to be vulnerable with Tucker, Victor enlists Michael's help, and Phyllis tries to reconcile. Meanwhile, Nikki faces escalating challenges, hinting at a turbulent week ahead. Nikki arranges to meet Seth, Ashley asserts her control in a risky decision, and Kyle opens up about his true feelings.

Victor finds himself worried about Ashley's safety as she makes a bold choice. Additionally, Audra takes a chance with Tucker, despite her usual knack for staying ahead. As tensions rise, Nate offers unsolicited advice, which Audra may not welcome. Meanwhile, Adam takes a leap of faith to reconnect with Sally, showing his commitment to their second chance.

