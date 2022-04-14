Who did Joseph Gatt play in Game of Thrones? Character explored as actor is arrested for alleged contact with a minor

English actor Joseph Gatt was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for alleged "contact with a minor for s*xual offense."

In an official news release put up on the LAPD's website on April 12, the authorities said that the juvenile division of the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served the 50-year-old with a residential search warrant at his home early in the morning on April 6.

The release said that police received information about the actor, who lives in Los Angeles, taking part in "online s*xually explicit communication with a minor across state lines."

Detectives detained Gatt on an outstanding felony warrant, according to the LAPD announcement.

According to the press release, police are seeking for any potential further victims and have encouraged anybody with information to contact them.

As per the booking report obtained by outlet Today, it was confirmed that Joseph Gatt was released on $5,000 bail a few hours after he was arrested for the alleged crime.

Following his release, Gatt posted an official statement addressing the allegations on his Twitter handle on April 13.

Dubbing them as "absolutely horrifying and completely untrue," Gatt said the allegations against him were wrong and reckless.

"I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”

He then thanked his fans and friends before saying, "For legal reasons, I cannot comment further on social media."

Who did Joseph Gatt play in Game of Thrones?

Joseph Gatt played the role of Thenn Warg in Game of Thrones (Image via IMDb)

In HBO's hit drama series Game of Thrones, Joseph Gatt played the character of Thenn Warg. He belonged to a tribe of Free Folk known for performing the ritual of self-satisfaction and cannibalism.

Gatt's character appeared in Season 4 of Game of Thrones but only for three episodes, after which, he eventually got killed by Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) at the Battle of Castle Black.

Residing in the South of the Wall, his mystic character was able to enter into the minds of animals to see through their eyes and control their movements. In the series, he was bound to an owl, permitting him to act as a scout for Styr, the Magnar of Thenn.

Gatt’s previous acting credits include The Dark Path Chronicles, Star Trek Into Darkness, Teen Wolf, True Detective, and Lucky Man. He also recently starred in Dumbo and NCIS: New Orleans. Gatt has a role in the upcoming DC film Black Adam, as well as Titanic 666, Liberty, and Harnessing the Rain.

