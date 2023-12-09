Joshua Jackson is a Canadian-American actor known for his work in television and film. He gained fame in the late 1990s for his role as Pacey Witter on the teen drama series, Dawson's Creek. Furthermore, Jackson's rise to fame and his recent romantic developments have been a topic of interest for many.

Recently, his relationship with Lupita Nyong’o has captured fans' attention. Notably, this new chapter in his personal life comes after his previous marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith, a British actor and model.

Exploring the relationship between Joshua Jackson and his ex-wife

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's relationship began in 2018, following Jackson's birthday celebration. Their connection led to a swift engagement within just a few months of meeting. The couple surprised many by marrying in December 2019.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Jackson reflected that his readiness for such a commitment was because of the unique connection he shared with Turner-Smith.

In addition, in April 2020, their family grew with the birth of their daughter, Janie. Throughout their relationship, both Turner-Smith and Jackson spoke warmly of each other in various interviews. This, in turn, highlighted their mutual support and love.

However, in 2023, Turner and Smith filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The divorce was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

According to the documents filed by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, Turner and Smith sought joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. Additionally, the official date of separation was noted in the divorce documents as September 13, 2023.

Did Joshua Jackson date Katie Holmes?

A still of Katie Holmes (Image via Instagram/Katie Holmes)

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's relationship began as co-stars on Dawson's Creek, where they played Joey Potter and Pacey Witter, respectively. It was their on-screen chemistry that led to speculation about a real-life romance. Shortly after the show began filming, Holmes and Jackson started dating. However, they kept their relationship private and reportedly split in 1999, as per FandomWire.

After Dawson's Creek ended, Holmes and Jackson lost touch for a while. They reconnected following Holmes' divorce from Cruise in 2012 and have reportedly stayed in touch since then.

Who is Joshua Jackson dating?

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o recently confirmed their relationship. They were seen holding hands during a grocery store trip in Joshua Tree, California, on December 5.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in mid-October after attending a Janelle Monáe concert together. They were later spotted shopping in Los Angeles.

Lupita Nyong’o was previously linked to musician and sports commentator Selema Masekela. They went public with their relationship in December 2022 but broke up in October 2023.

Furthermore, Nyong’o shared an emotional message about their breakup on her Instagram Story in October 2023. In the message, she mentioned heartbreak due to deception:

"At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception." Nyongo wrote at the time.

From his breakout role in Dawson's Creek to his recent romantic developments, Joshua Jackson's experiences reflect a blend of professional success and personal evolution.