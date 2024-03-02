Who are the judges of So You Think You Can Dance season 18? Details explored

So You Think You Can Dance, a Fox dance competition series, is set to return for its new season 18 on March 4, 2024. This reality TV show will introduce viewers to new participants who will compete for the grand prize of $100,000.

Through weekly eliminations, each contestant's fate will be determined. Every individual has to give their best dance performance in each challenge, to reach the top three finalist spot in the end. Viewers' vote and the judge's evaluation will decide who will be crowned as the So You Think You Can Dance champion. The winner will be given the title of "America's favorite dancer."

As per the official 'About' section of the dance competition series on FOX, the upcoming season judges are revealed to be Allison Holker, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and JoJo Siwa:

"So You Think You Can Dance returns to Fox for its 18th season with an all-new format. On the judging panel are So You Think You Can Dance All-Star and Emmy Nominated choreographer for Dancing with the Stars Allison Holker, dancer and Dancing with the Stars alum choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and global superstar and internet sensation JoJo Siwa."

Alongside the three So You Think You Can Dance judges, host Cat Deely will return to the show, and guest judge Comfort Fedoke will be assessing the auditions only:

"Presenter and author Cat Deely will step back into her role as host of the dance competition series."

So You Think You Can Dance Season 18 Judge Panel

Alison Holker

In a December 9, 2023 post, Allison announced to her official Instagram account that she would be joining the So You Think You Can Dance as a judge:

"So honored and grateful to announce I’ll be judging for SYTYCD !! What an absolute dream come true!!! A full circle moment that has changed my life in quite literally every way. IM HOME!! And sitting next to people I admire and love is just perfection!”

She has previously appeared on Dancing with the Stars and co-founded a dance training studio, CLI Studios, that provides online sessions to its students. Alison is also a writer. She has published Keep Dancing Through A Boss Family Groove, which "encourages readers young and old to dance to a beat that's all their own."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Fans might know Maksim from his multiple appearances on Dancing with the Stars. Since season 1, his time on the show has proven his exceptional dancing skills and capabilities, more specifically in Latin ballroom dance. During the seventeen seasons, Maksim has been a finalist five times and has attained two runner-up positions and two third-place spots, respectively.

On his official Instagram account, Maksim shared a picture with his fellow judges Jojo Siwa and Allison. The February 27, 2024, post was captioned as:

"A little dance never hurt anybody, so let the countdown begin. 😏🙌"

JoJo Siwa

20-year-old social media star and dancer Jojo Siwa needs no introduction. She started her career back as a participant in two seasons of Dance Moms. Jojo also released music early in her career; her songs include Boomerang and Kid in a Candy Store.

She has been an icon for her generation, and fans can't wait to see her not as a contestant but as a judge this time.

Don't forget to stream the So You Think You Can Dance season 18 premiere on March 4, 2024, exclusively on FOX.