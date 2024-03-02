Where to watch So You Think You Can Dance season 18? Streaming platforms explored

So You Think You Can Dance is finally coming back for season 18 on FOX on March 4, at 9 pm ET. After releasing on the TV channel, the show will also be available on FOX's streaming channel for its subscribers.

Fans of the show who reside outside the US have no option other than using a VPN to watch the show. Another option is to stream the episodes on Hulu, the day after its release.

The show, which has been running for almost two decades now since 2005, has come up with new twists this season. The competition has become more grueling, with dancers hoping to prove themselves by getting into realistic challenges such as being a part of a music video, performing at a half-time show, and battles with Broadway performers.

How to stream So You Think You Can Dance season 18 on FOX?

March 4 is a big date for FOX fans as the channel is coming out with new seasons of two coveted reality TV shows, namely So You Think You Can Dance season 18, and MasterChef Junior season 9.

The streaming service gives its first-time users a free 7-day trial, which can help viewers watch the first episode of the show for free, as a new episode drops once every week.

After that, the streaming platform charges a reasonable amount of $5.99 per month if fans wish to keep the subscription. Its yearly plan costs $64.99 and has the same benefits that come with a monthly plan, only for a year.

Another option is to stream it on Hulu the next day, which offers a 30-day free trial, then charges $7.99 per month. Hulu is home to an array of highly watched TV shows coming from a mix of channels.

People who want to watch the new season but can't because of FOX and Hulu's geo-restrictions can bypass their way through the system by using a VPN to access the site.

Who all are set to judge So You Think You Can Dance season 18?

Hosted by Cat Deeley, this season has two new additions to its flock of judges, including Alison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, along with returning judge JoJo Siwa and guest judge Comfort Fedoke, who will only be judging the auditions.

More details about FOX's So You Think You Can Dance season 18

The new format of the show is kept keeping in mind the ideal industry standards that are needed for a successful dancing career.

After multiple rounds, the contest will boil down to three finalists, who will compete for the $100,000 prize money.

The recent sneak peek video of So You Think You Can Dance season 18 shows more pump and vigor than its previous seasons, simply because of its changed format that creates realistic situations from the dancing industry.

The official release time of So You Think You Can Dance season 18 is 9 pm ET, which is right after MasterChef Junior season 9, which airs at 8 pm ET.