Who is Julianna Clare Strout? Former Miss Rhode Island convicted for lying to visit lover in detention center

Ex-Miss Rhode Island contestant and South Florida Village Commissioner, Julianna Clare Strout, admitted to lying to federal investigators to visit her lover, who was being held in an immigration detention facility in Miami.

Reportedly, Julianna Clare Strout pretended to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention facility to visit her partner last year, where she was caught. She has now allegedly been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service.

As per federal prosecutors, the defendant faces misdemeanor charges for attempting to enter and access a federal facility under dubious circumstances and fraud.

Julianna Clare Strout pretended to be a paralegal to meet a prisoner, with whom she had a romantic relationship

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami briefly stopped allowing social visits in October 2021. However, visits by solicitors were authorized.

As per the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, an elected official in a South Florida city and former beauty queen Julianna Clare Strout made three visits to the Krome Service Processing Center last year to meet a prisoner with whom she had a romantic relationship.

According to prosecutors, Strout allegedly pretended to be a paralegal for a law company and requested permission to sign paperwork from a client who was her romantic partner.

The US Attorney's Office reported that the 36-year-old even provided officials with letterheads from the law company she claimed to represent.

The prosecutor's statement revealed:

"In fact, the law firm never authorized Strout to use its letterhead or visit Krome on its behalf. Strout had never worked for the law firm. Instead, she was romantically involved with the detainee."

On one occasion, according to the feds, Strout used her influence as a public official by displaying her badge as a North Bay Village commissioner to detention center guards after being initially turned away.

Julianna Clare Strout works with several NGOs

Julianna Clare Strout is a North Bay Village citizen seeking to represent the interests and concerns of the community as the At-Large candidate for Village Commissioner.

Julianna currently holds the position of Chair on both the Village's Citizens Budget and Oversight Board, and the Charter Review Board.

Julianna continues to give back to the community by serving at shelters for mistreated women and at the Susan B. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness. She also offers abuse victims advice and gets them ready for the nerve-wracking process of testifying in court against their perpetrators.

Julianna visited the state as Miss America Rhode Island 2009, participating in several public events to highlight the state and the accomplishments of others. She was able to volunteer through this organization at the Miracle Health Network at the Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island.

Julianna gave speeches to groups of young women and assured them they could do everything they set their minds to. She took on a number of roles after her graduation as well. Julianna founded her non-profit event planning business, specializing in developing one-of-a-kind events for charities while securing the best prices for her clients.

