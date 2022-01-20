Who were Julissa Ramirez and Nohemi Martinez? Texas couple murdered in Juarez, Mexico 

Texas couple Julissa Ramirez and Nohemi Martinez were tortured, dismembered, and fatally shot in Mexico. The deceased bodies were discovered inside garbage bags on a highway outside Juarez near the border of their El Paso home on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

According to El Diario, their relatives had last seen the couple before officials made the tragic discovery. They were reportedly from Chihuahua and visited El Paso to meet their relatives. Family members later identified their final remains.

Local reports suggest two other women were found dead inside trash bags in Juarez a day after Ramirez and Martinez’s bodies were discovered. Officials are possibly ruling the case as a double homicide.

The latest incident comes in the wake of a series of murders in Ciudad Juarez that left 11 women and more than 50 men dead this year. Although no arrests have been made, authorities are investigating the brutal killings.

As per The Sun, the Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office is taking part in the investigation and Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos has also pledged to punish the guilty.

Everything to know about Julissa Ramirez and Nohemi Martinez

Julissa Ramirez and Nohemi Martinez tied the knot in July 2021 (Image via Yulizsa Ramirez/Facebook)

Julissa Ramirez and Nohemi Martinez were a couple from Texas who were recently murdered in a homicide case in El Paso. The pair hailed from the state of Chihuahua and were visiting their relatives before their murder.

Ramirez stayed north of the El Paso border while Martinez was based in Juarez, according to their Facebook profiles. The duo were in their 20s and tied the knot on July 20, 2021.

The pair were even proud parents to three children, two daughters and a son. It is not known if the children were their biological offspring or adopted. Ramirez and Martinez’s tragic loss left the community shocked and heartbroken, including their family and friends.

