Who are the Jurassic League? Exploring the team amidst movie rumors

Insider Jeff Sneider recently reported that DC Studios is currently developing The Jurassic League animated film. While not many details are known about this project, this would be one of the first high-profile animated projects made by the studio as James Gunn is currently on board to produce it as well.

Jurassic League in itself is a different concept that was introduced into DC Comics back in 2022. The comic, as the name suggests, focuses on a Justice League that consists of dinosaurs, with fan-favorite superheroes being reimagined as anthropomorphic prehistoric creatures. The story of the comic also takes place in that period and sees our superheroes battling a huge threat.

The Jurassic League battles a dino version of Darkseid in the comics

The Jurassic League was a six-issue comic mini-series written by Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon with illustrations done by the latter as well. It followed the titular team as they swore to protect the dinosaurs and the primitive humans of the Earth. The comic sees them battle a dino version of Darkseid who acts as the main antagonist of the story.

In the comic, Darkseid is a being who hatches from a dark embryo that is constantly kept alive after humans are kidnapped and their energy is fed to it. Once the embryo hatches - Darkseid (or as the comic calls him "Darkyloseid"), an ankylosaurus, reveals himself as he plans to destroy the entire world.

Every hero gets a dino makeover with the league itself consisting of dino versions of characters such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Aquaman. Here's what the dinosaur versions of their characters are called:

Supersaur is a Brachiosaurus

Batsaur is an Allosaurus

Wonderdon is a Triceratops

Flashraptor is a Velociraptor

Green Torch is a Parasaurolophus

Aquanyx is a Baronyx

The comic also consists of various villains who get the dino makeover as well as Joker becoming Jokerizard who is a dilophosaurus. The comic also takes place on Earth-27.

What is known about the Jurassic League film?

Currently, not many details are known about the Jurassic League movie as of now. All we know is that it is in development according to Jeff Sneider, with James Gunn producing the movie that will be written by Brian Lynch who is best known for penning films such as The Secret Life of Pets and Minions.

It's also unclear whether Jurassic League will be a part of the upcoming DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters as this new phase of DC movies will feature animated movies and shows too. It's also highly likely that this might just be a part of the Elseworlds DC film branding too where projects such as The Batman - Part II and Joker 2 are being developed.

Currently, Gunn is also prepping to begin the shoot for Superman: Legacy which will be the first big film for this new era of DC films which stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and more. Alongside that, various other movies like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, The Brave and the Bold, and more are in development.

It's currently unknown when Jurassic League will be released in theatres.