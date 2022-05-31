Who is Justine Skye? Singer faces backlash for shading Selena Gomez in latest Snapchat story

Singer-songwriter and actor Justine Skye's latest Snapchat story seemingly shaded a certain beauty brand owner, landing her in hot waters with said owner's fans.

Given that the story was posted mere hours after Skye posted a picture with her best friend Hailey Beiber, many inferred that the celebrity the singer shaded was Selena Gomez. Screenshots of the incriminating story began circulating widely on Twitter, inviting the wrath of Gomez's loyal fandom.

What did Justine Skye say about Selena Gomez?

Pop Crave @PopCrave Justine Skye faces backlash for allegedly posting a Snapchat story shading Selena Gomez, shortly after sharing a photo with friend Hailey Bieber.



The contemporary R&B artist Justine Skye has been an inseparable part of Hailey Beiber's close-knit friend circle for years now. Her close friendship with Hailey could explain her animosity towards Gomez, who was previously in a tumultuous long relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey's husband.

In the controversial Snapchat story, Skye wrote:

“Making TikToks everyday like you haven’t got a sh*tty makeup brand to run? Hmmm… Just whack as hell.”

The Kill Em with Kindess singer has notably been more active on TikTok recently, which has led many to believe that this thinly veiled barb was directed at her.

Justine Skye addressed the controversy and deflected blame, claiming that she had obviously been "hacked." She also mentioned that she had not posted on Snapchat "for years." However, Selenators were quick to rebutt, asking her why she was blocking them if she was innocent in the matter.

Justine Skye @JustineSkye … idk why anyone could think that after not posting on Snapchat for years I would go on Snapchat to say THAT. Obviously I was hacked.



Basmaa🦋 @Baasmaa13 Justine skye attacking Selena Gomez and Selenators on her space Justine skye attacking Selena Gomez and Selenators on her space https://t.co/ckoh3Dl7mx

On her Twitter space, Justine Skye spoke extensively about the incident, saying:

"I'm on Twitter and I just see a lot of Selena Gomez fans attacking me online. I mean, obviously I'm not stupid — Hailey is my best friend. Justin is like my brother. I'm just like, 'Okay, well, I don't know what happened, but let me ignore it.' So, I just started blocking people."

She continued:

"First of all, this has happened before. I don't even know Selena Gomez guys. It just sounds so ridiculous. I don't have a problem with her. I don't even know her. I've literally never even met her before in my life. That has nothing to do with my life. [Selena Gomez fans] have hacked me before...I literally am never talking about her. Why would I ever just randomly decide to go talk sh*t about another woman like that? I'm way too grown for that sh*t."

emrah 🧣 @skinnysel hailey's friends dragging selena unprovoked and y'all tried to convince us selena is the obsessed one? hailey's friends dragging selena unprovoked and y'all tried to convince us selena is the obsessed one? 😭 https://t.co/IVYP1u3QiY

Justine Skye receives backlash from Selena Gomez fans

Selenators were quick to come to their idol's defense, even pulling up receipts comparing Justine Skye's net worth and monthly Spotify listeners to Gomez's. Others questioned Skye's incredulous claim that her Snapchat had been hacked and that those comments were not made by her. Here are a few of their tweets:

Rose @selena4nation lord how do you even still have the audacity to speak on the selena gomez @JustineSkye lord how do you even still have the audacity to speak on the selena gomez @JustineSkye 🥴 https://t.co/GgyVvGCwJx

valeria🪷 @dolcesbrunette



Don’t ever come after her success Selena Gomez is worth more than Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner combined.Don’t ever come after her success Selena Gomez is worth more than Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner combined.Don’t ever come after her success😫 https://t.co/tme5Ok2GEy

j buillo @mnemosyneprae22 32 Million people listens to @selenagomez every month. While this @JustineSkye singer wanabe 2mil people listens 2 her garbage every month. Baby girl u aint even there yet. Ur head s already bigger than pluto. Keep ur feet on the ground. Specially f u havent accomplish much. 32 Million people listens to @selenagomez every month. While this @JustineSkye singer wanabe 2mil people listens 2 her garbage every month. Baby girl u aint even there yet. Ur head s already bigger than pluto. Keep ur feet on the ground. Specially f u havent accomplish much. https://t.co/wj8fjlOE2O

shelley @selgofetish justine skye spending her free time binge watching selena gomez's tik toks and keeping up with her every move... she's just like me fr justine skye spending her free time binge watching selena gomez's tik toks and keeping up with her every move... she's just like me fr

Claire🌸 @ahsweeterplace Justine Skye @JustineSkye … idk why anyone could think that after not posting on Snapchat for years I would go on Snapchat to say THAT. Obviously I was hacked.



☽ @digitalsxpphic and oooh! The cherry on top! Lemme not even shoutout myself or post some unhinged shit, but rather shade Selena Gomez🤭” Who would wake up and think “lemme hack Justine Skye- but wait! Not her Instagram… not her Twitter… her Snapchat 🤭and oooh! The cherry on top! Lemme not even shoutout myself or post some unhinged shit, but rather shade Selena Gomez🤭” Who would wake up and think “lemme hack Justine Skye- but wait! Not her Instagram… not her Twitter… her Snapchat 🤭😍 and oooh! The cherry on top! Lemme not even shoutout myself or post some unhinged shit, but rather shade Selena Gomez🤭” https://t.co/BQDzkbVFsa

destiny @destinyselmg @JustineSkye that’s hard to believe considering this wouldn’t be the first time you’ve shaded selena. go worry about ur music career or something @JustineSkye that’s hard to believe considering this wouldn’t be the first time you’ve shaded selena. go worry about ur music career or something

Imahgony @imahgony Pop Crave @PopCrave Justine Skye faces backlash for allegedly posting a Snapchat story shading Selena Gomez, shortly after sharing a photo with friend Hailey Bieber.



As one fan mentioned above, Skye has been caught up in drama with the Rare Beauty founder previously as well. That prior incident clearly didn't bode well for the former in trying to fend off the backlash, finding very few takers for her excuse that her Snapchat had indeed been hacked.

Meanwhile, a few Kylie Jenner fans thought that Skye was taking shots at the reality star and beauty mogul instead.

