Who is Kansas City Chiefs' daughter Gracie Hunt? Age explored as she attends the Balmain x Barbie collection launch 

Gracie Hunt looked stunning while attending the Balmain X Barbie collection launch in Dallas. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner wore a puff-pointed shoulder dress in pink.

The Miss USA contestant looked like a life-size Barbie with a high blonde ponytail and cat-eye sunglasses. Hunt had a great time at the launch. She posted numerous pictures on her social media, including images of herself posing inside the Barbie Box photo booth set up by Neiman Marcus and his team.

Who is Gracie Hunt?

Gracie Hunt was born on March 29, 1999, and is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. The 22-year-old won the title of Miss Kansas in 2021. Her mother, Tavia Shackles, also held the title in 1993.

Gracie Hunt moved forward to compete for Miss USA, where she reached the top 16. Her Instagram account has currently garnered over 140,000 followers, where she endorses and promotes various clothing brands.

Pageantry and modeling weren't Hunt's first career choices, as she had planned to enter professional soccer. Hunt was a soccer champion in high school and wanted to continue playing in college. However, she had to give up on that dream after suffering four concussions.

In an interview with the New York Post, Hunt shared her feelings about giving up soccer, she said:

“That was a dream that I could no longer pursue, which is really hard when you work your entire life to be good at something. I had to find a new dream.”

Gracie Hunt is also an ambassador for Special Olympics and the CEO of her non-profit organization, Breaking Barriers Through Sports.

Her non-profit organization helps children build confidence and a positive identity through sports. The organization works with schools to reach kids from various economic backgrounds. It also has a partnership with NFL Play 60.

When asked about the inspiration behind her organization, Hunt said:

“Sports have broken barriers in my own life and given me a sense of identity and confidence. I grew up playing soccer and experienced firsthand how sports bring people together to work towards achieving a common goal.”

Hunt has a great affinity for fitness and its positive effects on life. She is planning to enter the fitness industry this year.

