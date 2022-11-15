Who is Karen E. Laine? Meet the host of HGTV’s Good Bones: Better Yard 2022

Karen E. Laine is a renovation expert who will soon be seen hosting HGTV’s Good Bones: Better Yard 2022. The show will air on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, on the network at 9/8c.

In Good Bones: Better Yard 2022 master gardener Karen will pursue her passion of renovating outdoor spaces to reach their full potential in Indianapolis.

Good Bones: Better Yard host Karen was a full-time lawyer

Before she became a professional renovator, Karen was a full-time lawyer, who worked at the Marion County Prosecutor's Office and at the law firm Jensen Law.

She studied law at the Robert H. McKinney School of Law at Indiana University, and started her career as an associate attorney at Cohen & Malad in 1990. Following that, she worked at a number of other law firms and offices until 2017 when she took a "sabbatical."

In a 2017 interview with POPSUGAR, Karen said:

“I am still a practicing lawyer. I am sorta on sabbatical. I’ve gotten rid of most of my clients, but I still have a few left.”

The Good Bones: Better Yard host's interest in renovation began after her daughter, Mina Starsiak, bought an old home worth $37,500. Mina had asked her mom to help her fix the house. After this house, Karen and Mina began flipping houses between their day jobs.

Mina said:

"Mom had a full-time job being an attorney and I also waited tables full-time, and then we did this on our days off and on the weekends."

It was only after their third or fourth project that the mother-daughter duo decided to make renovations their full-time gig. In 2008, they began their own renovation company, Two Chicks and a Hammer. Their mission was to renovate their favorite neighborhoods, one house at a time.

They also filmed their first episode themselves on a flip-cam and sent it to HGTV. The show was picked up for a full first season. The mother-daughter duo made their small-screen debut in 2016 with the show, Good Bones. In 2017, Mina said:

"HGTV] picked us up for a pilot and that aired in May of last year (2016)."

However, in September 2019, it was reported that Karen was retiring from Good Bones to spend more time with her husband, Roger, who was diagnosed with cancer.

The star is now picking up the sledgehammer once again to renovate the outdoor spaces on Good Bones: Better Yard 2022.

Karen surprises young couple with yard makeover in Good Bones: Better Yard 2022

In the premiere episode of the show, titled A Forever Yard, Karen will help a young couple, who will soon become parents with a yard makeover.

The young couple's outdoor area is in derelict shape and is overrun with rodents, poison ivy and dead trees. The couple had even considered selling their home due to the yard.

However, Karen and her expert team save their home by designing a multi-purpose outdoor oasis for the family. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“The result will be an enchanting yard with distinct spots for playing and entertaining complete with a kitchen, fireplace, basketball court and secret garden.”

Tune in on HGTV on Tuesday to watch the new episode of Good Bones: Better Yard 2022.

Poll : 0 votes