Who is Karla Cruz Godoy? Survivor Season 43 contestant had to steal, cheat and lie growing up

Survivor season 43 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST on CBS. It brings with it a slew of new and incredible contestants, such as Karla Cruz Godoy, a self-made woman who rose from humble beginnings.

Survivor is one of the world's most popular reality shows. It pits 18 contestants against each other in a harsh environment, with only one surviving as the "Sole Survivor."

Karla Cruz Godoy, one of the many hardworking contestants, claims that having to survive in real life has prepared her for the game show. In a CBS clip, Karla says:

"Growing up poor, you kind of have to learn how to fend for yourself,...had to steal to get by. Just being able to look someone in the eyes and literally lie to them."

Karla Cruz Godoy, who comes from a very different background than the majority of this year's Survivor contestants, will be one of the most fascinating players to watch. Read on for more details about the game show contestant.

Who is Survivor 43's contestant Karla Cruz Godoy?

Karla Cruz Godoy is a 28-year-old educational project manager from San Diego. Karla had to hustle her entire life because she came from a low-income family. She created everything she owns and believes strongly in changing things if you don't like them. Karla has achieved success by altering her circumstances. But it wasn't always this way for the San Diegan.

Karla's parents were immigrants and did not have a high school education. This inspired Karla to pursue a number of scholarships that enabled her to complete her education. Karla said in an interview with Parade about her early years:

"I know what struggle is. I know what being hungry is like. I know what it's like to play with someone, whether it's lying to them or making people feel good, because that's the life I've had to live early on. And I'm able to code-switch easily. Coming from San Diego, you learn to be tough. You learn how to protect yourself and stand up for yourself."

Karla appears to be the type of person who will go out and get whatever she wants. Her determination was evident in an interview with Parade.com. When asked why she wanted to be on Survivor, she stated unequivocally that she was sick of watching it on TV. She continued:

"I'm here on Survivor, one, to obviously win. But I was tired of watching Survivor on TV. I was honestly really just tired of saying, "I would do this differently. What if this person did that? I wish I could be there." And I've just always been the type of person to go for it. If that's something you want to do, then just do it. And so I mustered up the courage, and I was like, "Let me just apply." And I did."

Karla Cruz Godoy will compete on the Coco (blue) tribe, facing off against Baka (yellow) and Vesi (red).

The 43rd season of Survivor will kick off on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on CBS.

