Who is Karla Giorgio? ‘Selling Tampa’ star used to sell cars

Selling Tampa is a Netflix real estate show that will feature Karla Giorgio. She works at Allure Realty Group with CEO Sharelle Rosado and six other high-profile realtors in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Giorgio learned the art of sales at the age of 16, selling cars at her father’s dealership.

The professional real estate agent joined Allure Realty in 2019 and has since been dedicated to the firm.

Karla Giorgio is a mother of two

The Selling Tampa star was born in Caracas, Venezuela, but later moved to Orlando, Florida, with her parents to seek a better life.

It is unclear whether she is married or dating. However, she has revealed her twin sons to the world through Instagram. Giorgio is close to her family, consisting of her parents and a sister.

Her social media profile also gave out a few details about the Selling Tampa realtor's daily regime. Giorgio is vegan and likes to post Instagram stories when she makes something healthy.

She is also a fitness freak who frequently hits the gym. Also, some photos showed that her right arm is covered in colorful tattoos.

When will ‘Selling Tampa’ premiere?

Selling Tampa is a spin-of of Netflix’s hit show, Selling Sunset, and it will premiere on Wednesday, December 15.

A press release of Selling Tampa reads:

“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

In addition to Rosado and Giorgio, other cast members include Alexis Williams, Rena Frazier, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Colony Reeves, Juawana Colbert-Williams, and Tennille Moore.

The ladies will be seen selling expensive mansion-like properties to Tampa’s elite homebuyers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from selling houses, they will also be seen having a lot of fun. If one has watched Selling Sunset, then the individual can expect a similar tonality and entertainment from the new show.

Edited by Saman