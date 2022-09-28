Who was Karla Pardini? 21-year-old TikToker fatally shot after receiving suspicious phone call in Mexico

21-year-old TikToker Karla Pardini was recently shot dead moments in Sinaloa, Mexico. Karla’s mother stated that Pardini received a call around 10:30 pm on September 20, 2022, and she immediately left home. However, the TikToker never returned.

Police investigation revealed that Karla was murdered right outside her house, and the killer shot her multiple times. No arrests have been made yet in connection with the shooting, although police are interrogating multiple suspects.

Details about Karla Pardini explored as the TikToker was shot dead outside her home in Mexico

Karla Pardini was a TikToker with 92.2K followers. Her content mostly revolved around dancing and lip syncing trending songs. The day before she was shot dead, the influencer shared a video with the caption:

“When they tell I can't stand you. In short: I hope you don't like me.”

Karla created a video a day before her death, with a mysterious caption. (Image via TikTok)

Authorities are now taking this caption into consideration for their investigations. Authorities are of the opinion that the video might be related to her killing. Sinaloa prosector Sara Bruna Quiñonezn spoke to Jam Press and said:

“According to information provided by her mother, she received a call, went outside and that’s when the attack occurred.”

Police in charge of her case have stated that Pardini's murder is being considered as “femicide.”

“We have registered it as a femicide because she was exposed and in a state of helplessness when the attack took place. We are carrying out the investigation with the utmost secrecy so as not to alert the possible suspect.”

According to the Sinaloa State Attorney General's Office, the Tiktoker was ambushed outside her home in Culiacán, Sinaloa. Her body was found at the intersection of the Catedráticos and Ignacio López Rayón streets.

While speaking to witnesses, officers discovered that neighbors had seen some armed individuals in the area just before Karla was shot dead.

Fans and followers are now mourning the loss of the young influencer, Karla Pardini, as her latest video received more than 1.5 million views with thousands of comments and condolences. One follower commented and said:

“To the friends and family of Ms. Karla Pardini, sending the utmost sympathy for your loss.”

Fans mourn the loss of Karla Pardini. (Image via TikTok)

Pardini is the 14th woman murdered in Sinaloa in 2022, as per the data of the Mexican government.

