Who is Kasey Nicholson? Holey Moley contestant impressed fans with his comic moonwalk moves

Holey Moley Season 4 premiered on Tuesday on ABC, featuring eight golfers. Kasey Nicholson was one of the finalists who impressed viewers the most.

The 42-year-old contestant from Montana appeared on the second team for round 2. He participated opposite Lederhosen Golfer David in the Corn Hole round. Since his arrival, Nicholson has been quite entertaining, from showing off his comic dance moves to calling out his spirit with the sound of the flute.

After defeating David, Nicholson (aka Crazy Kasey) earned a spot in the finals of Episode 1. He faced 22-year-old Jamie Jacobs (aka The Girl Who Hit a Birdie).

Fans enjoyed Kasey Nicholson’s moves on Holey Moley

Kasey Nicholson demonstrated that he’s a good mini-golf player and an equally competent entertainer. His body language in the first round (as he escaped being hit by a giant popcorn) left viewers in splits.

In the third round, he donned a cowboy look and played against Cosmic Cowboy Nick Andrews. Although his feet touched the water in the Polcano game, he made his landing on dry land. He landed on his face in the final round to avoid jumping in the water.

His struggles to perform moonwalks and cartwheels made his segments engaging. Hosts/commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore also had a great time taking a dig at Nicholson’s moves.

Here’s what fans have to say about Nicholson:

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Kasey makes it the moon walk helped him stay dry 98% dry #HoleyMoley Kasey makes it the moon walk helped him stay dry 98% dry #HoleyMoley

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee Doing the moonwalk on the Full Mooney hole makes sense. #HoleyMoley Doing the moonwalk on the Full Mooney hole makes sense. #HoleyMoley

Some fans pointed out that Nicholson's feet touched the water, and this should have resulted in elimination.

eric vee and Family @dJericvee #HoleyMoley



Not being

that guy..... but he touched the water Not beingthat guy..... but he touched the water #HoleyMoley Not being that guy..... but he touched the water

Trini Kwan, the Hayabusa Stan #IStandWithGina @QueenKwan93



#HoleyMoley wait, Kasey’s feet touched the water. I have seen many shows where even the SMALLEST contact with water counts as a penalty/disqualification. wait, Kasey’s feet touched the water. I have seen many shows where even the SMALLEST contact with water counts as a penalty/disqualification.#HoleyMoley

Kasey Nicholson is a comedian

Kasey Nicholson from Billings, Montana is an entertainer by profession. He is a comedian, actor, motivational speaker, and trainer (Native Wellness Institute). His qualifications include a B.Sc degree in health and human development and a master’s in mental health and rehabilitation.

His bio on the Wellness Institute reads:

“He is very dedicated and passionate about sharing, teaching, and creating positive change in tribal communities. Kasey is also a grass dancer, pow wow MC, husband, father, and lives by the teachings of his ancestors.”

He participated in Holey Moley Season 4 Episode 1 and entertained fans throughout the episode. However, he lost the game in the finals to Jamie Jacob.

The winner of each episode will appear in the finale of Holey Moley and compete for $250,000. Episode 1 turned out to be pretty interesting, with rounds including Trap-Tee-Zee, Corn Hole, Donut Hole, Flaming Blades, Polcano, The Holeywood, and Full Mooney.

Season 4 added muppets to the show that made appearances after every break. Host Rob Riggle was seen interacting with them, leaving viewers in splits. The next episode of Holey Moley is set to air next Tuesday, May 10 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish