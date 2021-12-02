Who is Kat Norton aka Miss Excel? All about the TikTok and Instagram star making millions, one course at a time 

Newly-famous TikTok star Miss Excel is amassing a massive audience across social media platforms. Kat “Miss Excel” Norton has become one of Tiktok’s favorite creators as her handy tips to use the Microsoft database software Excel has been of use to many.

Being proficient in Excel has become one of the prerequisites to secure a job, and Miss Excel has been helping several netizens build their skills through her TikTok videos.

Finding one’s way through the endless Excel sheets has become a tedious task for many. Often times, users are unaware of the shortcuts they can use to simplify tasks on Excel. Miss Excel steps in to provide tips and hacks to speed up working with the program.

Norton has been creating short videos which are shared on several platforms. The clips include her explaining shortcuts in a fun manner.

TikTok and Instagram star Miss Excel makes six-figures a day through her software course

The Long Island, New York-native has amassed over a million followers across social media. She has accumulated over 654,000 followers on TikTok alone. Her short videos have garnered over 1.4 million likes on the platform.

Miss Excel’s videos often include her dancing around and teaching Excel shortcuts. Along with teaching viewers Microsoft software, she also explains Google Sheets, often with popular songs playing in the background.

In an interview with The Verge, the entrepreneur explained that she scaled her business to amass six figures in six months.

Miss Excel uses social media to market her video courses which are available on Thinkific. Her courses range from $297 for one course to $997 for a complete Microsoft Office Suit bundle.

In the aforementioned interview, Kat Norton also explained that she is a “one- woman show.” She has launched her business all by herself but has a virtual assistant who helps with creating graphics for her Instagram posts.

A pandemic hobby becomes a full-time business

Norton launched Miss Excel during the coronavirus pandemic. While working at a global consulting firm, Protiviti, she began creating her Excel training courses “for fun” four years ago. Her company acknowledged her passion for teaching the course and gave her the opportunity to travel the world and host Excel training sessions.

As lockdowns came into being worldwide, she found herself back in her childhood bedroom where she began focusing on manifestation and meditation. She created Miss Excel at the same time.

Kat Norton has received the Microsoft MVP award for her educational content. She also works with Microsoft to better understand the software.

