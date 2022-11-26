Who is Katelyn Corley? Meet The Challenge alum Cohutta Lee Grindstaff’s fiancé as couple gets engaged

The Challenge alum Cohutta Lee Grindstaff is now officially engaged. On Thanksgiving Eve, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Katelyn Corley. The couple had been dating for more than three years.

Cohutta announced the news in a social media post that included several photos of him and his now-fiancée Katelyn showing off her engagement ring. For Katelyn, it was the "easiest yes" of her life.

Several of his fellow cast members from the MTV show congratulated the couple on the big news.

The Challenge alum Cohutta Lee Grindstaff’s fiancé Katelyn Corley is a “bead crafter”

As per her Instagram, Katelyn Corley is a “bead crafter.” She makes bracelets and earrings with beads and often posts her creations on social media. Corley is also a hair and makeup artist.

Corley is originally from Alabama. She graduated from the College of Communication and Information Sciences at the University of Alabama with a major in public relations, as per her LinkedIn profile. Additionally, she has a minor in computer science and psychology.

She began her career at Cumberland Hospitality Group as a bartender. Corley is currently employed as a clinical recruiter at SCP Health. She is also a real estate agent at Yellowstone Brokers in Montana. Corley and her now-fiancé, Cohutta, also own a commercial and residential homebuilding company together.

Katelyn is an animal lover who enjoys spending her free time in the mountains or traveling.

Newly engaged Cohutta Lee returned for The Challenge: All Stars 2

Cohutta was born and raised in the Southern Appalachian Mountains of Northern Georgia. He is also in the construction business and has been working on some incredible construction projects in all facets of the industry for the past 15 years, as per his official website, cohuttalee.com.

Cohutta debuted on MTV’s The Real World: Sydney and appeared in four seasons of The Challenge. The fan favorite, Cohutta, then returned to All Stars season 2. On the show, he was teamed up with Casey Cooper.

However, his stint on the show was short-lived as Casey discovered she was pregnant while filming the show. Since Casey was disqualified, Cohutta also had to leave the show. Cohutta was disqualified from the game prior to the sixth elimination.

During a confessional interview on the All Stars 2 episode, Cohutta was fine with the disqualification as some things in life are “bigger than The Challenge.”

Cohutta competed in Challenge All Stars 2 following a five-year break from the franchise. He even competed on The Island, The Ruins, Free Agents and Battle of the Bloodlines.

Before getting together with Katelyn, Cohutta previously dated Challenge contestants Nany González and KellyAnne Judd but parted ways after a short while.

Speaking to People in a 2015 interview, Cohutta admitted that he broke up with Nany and “probably broke her heart,” as Nany “didn't take that very well.”

At the time, Nany opened up about her heartbreak, telling the outlet:

"It bothers me now to know that Cohutta made me believe that it would work in real life. And he made me let my guard down and put myself out there for him and really, like, fall in love with him – I did.”

Cohutta is now happily engaged to Katelyn. The couple lives on a sheep farm in the beautiful Paradise Valley in Montana.

