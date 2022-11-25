Who is Kayleigh Fay? Meet the Written in the Stars contestant from Sheffield

Written in the Stars contestant Kayleigh Fay is eager to find her soulmate on the astrology-based dating show. The premiering season of the show will premiere on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 3.00 am ET on Discovery+.

Kayleigh will be one of the 12 singles who will be searching for love in Greece in this season of Written in the Stars. On the show, three astrologers will use her birth chart to find her a compatible partner.

If they both find a true connection, they will continue with the social experiment, or else the participant can choose to quit the show. There will be no elimination, nor will there be winners or losers on Written in the Stars. The synopsis of season 1 of Written in the Stars reads:

"In this audacious social experiment, 12 single strangers, all desperate to find love and each representing one of the 12 signs of the zodiac, arrive at a mysterious villa in Greece to find they have been matched with someone in the group.”

Written in the Stars contestant Kayleigh Fay is a fashion model

Born on March 1, 1996, Kayleigh Fay is an international curve model from Eckington but was raised in Woodseats, Sheffield. Following her win as Miss Sheffield in 2008, she now works as a full-time model in Manchester, UK.

However, this will not be Kayleigh’s first TV appearance. She has previously appeared as one of the "30 flirty girls" in ITV’s Take Me Out. In addition to that, the model has done a few commercials and has been the face of a few campaigns.

Kayleigh also runs several small businesses and organizes a charity called Sheffield’s Secret Santa. The 32-years-old's venture into spirituality started during the pandemic when she described how she wanted to find herself. Taking the concept of spirituality seriously, the model is all “about digging into your personality and finding your path.” Moreover, she makes it a point to meet her spiritual advisor weekly.

The model also posts a lot about astrology on her Instagram. In fact, Kayleigh was approached on the platform to take part in Written in the Stars. However, she was informed about the gimmick on the first night of filming.

In compliance with the theme of Written in the Stars, Kayleigh will be matched with other singles based on zodiac signs. Astrologers Colin Bedell, Michele Knight, and Francesca Oddie will play the cupids and help her find love on the dating show.

Written in the Stars is scheduled to have 10 episodes this season that will be "packed full of emotions." Speaking about her stint on the show, the model told The Star:

“The show began and we got matched with each other’s zodiac. Our matches were with us throughout the journey, with tasks and lots of emotions. There was a counsellor and a diary room in the villa, and the three main astrologers who presented it gave us advice.”

She further added:

“They filmed over three weeks during a lunar moon in June. And, yeah, emotions were definitely heightened on the night of the full moon!

Even after the filming of the show, Kayleigh is "still a big believer in astrology." Whether or not she found her match on the show will be revealed as the airing of the show begins. However, it looks like she has made some new friends. She said:

“Every single cast member was amazing and we all had the same vibes. I think me and the girls chat daily. We went through such an intense process, and keeping it a secret for months afterwards has brought us all together.”

Tune in on Discovery+ to watch the premiering season of Written in the Stars with BBC Radio 1 host Clara Amfo.

