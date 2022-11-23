Who is Clara Amfo? Meet the host of Disney+’s new dating series Written In the Stars?

Written in the Stars, Disney's new dating series will help people find love, based on their stars. The show will put 12 single people under the same roof for around 30 days.

12 single strangers in search of love, and each representing a sign of the zodiac, arrive at a mysterious manor house in Greece to find that they've been matched with another based on their birth chart. Streaming 27th November only on discovery+.

Discovery+ UK described it as “Love Island meets Married At First Sight but with horoscopes. The show will be hosted and presented by the BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, who believes that this show could be the “perfect antidote” to modern dating. She also believes that people have lost patience when it comes to finding love, and the new dating show will help people find an intimate connection.

Written in the Stars will air on November 27 on Discovery+

Written in the Stars's host Clara Amfo has interviewed stars like Billie Eilish and Sir Elton John

The host of the BBC Radio 1 show, Future Sounds, Clara Amfo, is set to host Discovery+’s Written in the Stars. Her career is at its peek and is ready to take her career to a whole other level with her upcoming television appearance.

The award-winning broadcaster, podcaster, and television presenter hosts the prestigious FutureSounds show, where she covers music and upcoming artists. She has interviewed well-established artists as well, including Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Sir Elton John, and Billie Eilish.

Amfo was born in Kingston and studied media arts with professional and creative writing at St Mary’s University College. She started her career as a marketing intern at Kiss FM and became the host of BBC Radio 1Xtra as a weekend breakfast show. Two years later, she became the host of The Official Chart.

Her hosting career has taken her beyond radio and she is a part of the BAFTA presenting team that captures the red carpet live for multiple ceremonies. The host of Written in the Stars hosted various movie premieres including Black Panther, The Lion King, and No Time To Die.

She has been part of the unscripted spaces before, she was a part of Strictly Come Dancing season 18 and even shared space with RuPaul as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Clara is now set to return to the unscripted space with three astrologers by her side to help 12 singles find love using their stars.

In a conversation with POPSUGAR, Amfo spoke about Written in the Stars and said that the show puts a fresh twist on the traditional format based on their stars.

She stated:

"I remember thinking ‘this is the dating show for me.' I couldn’t say no when I was offered. I do believe in astrology, it’s so ingrained in our culture now."

The host is a Gemini and a Pisces moon. As a zodiac sign, Geminis are chatty and good at communication. The host added that they get a bad reputation for being “two-faced” as they’re fond of people but also like their space. She believes that this show might be the remedy that modern dating might just need.

She said:

"I think the biggest issue with modern dating is that we've become a product. We can shop online and everything is just a swipe or a click away. I'm not anti-dating apps. They've matched loads of my friends up, but we've lost our patience when it comes to forming an intimate connection."

The show is set to premiere soon on Discovery+, stay tuned for more updates of Written in the Stars.

