Who is Kaz Crossley? Love Island UK alum opens up about her Dubai arrest incident

Love Island UK alum Kaz Crossley has opened up about her arrest incident in the Middle East, where she was in custody for almost a week due to alleged drug offenses.

For the unversed, the reality star was waiting for a connecting flight to Thailand on February 13, when she was detained in Abu Dhabi in relation to a video over three years ago of the star allegedly using substances at a party.

Kaz, who appeared on Love Island season 4 in 2018, was released from prison on February 17, after showing full cooperation to the police officers, according to a report by Cosmopolitan.

She took to Instagram on Thursday, February 23, to reveal that the video was taken by her ex-boyfriend, and that it was indeed her in the video. The former Love Island UK cast member said:

‘I feel like I owe it to my followers and I owe it to myself to get closure about this situation because it’s been a good few years and I’m ready to move forward now."

"I take full accountability": Love Island UK alum Kaz Crossley opens up about her arrest in an Instagram video

In her Instagram video put out by the Love Island alum, she confessed that it was indeed her in the video at a party in Dubai in 2020. The star explained that it was a period where she didn't love herself, which was "reflected in what she was doing to her body."

Kaz noted that the video became public in 2021. Explaining further about her arrest, she began by stating that she'd received an amazing job offer for which she was on her way to Thailand and was so excited as it was her "dream job," that she didn't think about her transit to Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Claiming "everything happens for a reason," the Love Island UK star detailed the incident of her arrest and detention:

"I was then detained in Abu Dhabi and kept in custody from Monday to Friday when they released me. I was very accepting of the situation and was ready for whatever was going to happen to me because I take full accountability. I did not lie and I said that was me in the video and I explained the situation. It was a long time ago."

Clearing rumors around who would've possibly leaked the video, with many claiming that it would be the British press, Kaz revealed that it was her ex-partner who she was with for over a year. Addressing the video that led to the arrest, she said:

"The video wasn't taken by my friend, it was taken by an ex who I was with from the start..When he filmed that in secret, I was with him for a year. Didn't know he had this video and then when we'd broken up, that's when he decided to leak online maliciously with the intent to ruin my career."

Not only did Kaz reveal that the video did serve its purpose and not only strained her career, but also confessed that it took a toll on her mental health. The Love Island UK alum further said:

"It definitely did do what he intended to do. Not only that, it completely destroyed my mental health. My family was so worried about me. I was not in a good way, being trolled online every day. I've had to do a lot of healing."

While many fans initially thought it was her ex-boyfriend and fellow Love Island co-star Theo Campbell, Kaz clarified on her Instagram story that that wasn't the case and that it was a private relationship.

"It wasn't Theo! We are friends and just filmed a show together please stop sending him abuse. It was a relationship that I kept private. Thank you for all the love on my recent video. Love you all x."

Kaz ended her Instagram video by recognizing that she had made mistakes but wouldn't allow her past to dictate her present. She received a lot of love and support from her family, friends as well as fellow Love Island co-stars, including Laura Anderson, Zara McDermott, Anna Vakili, and several others.

The star joined Love Island UK five years ago as part of the Casa Amor twist. She initially connected with Josh Denzel and entered the villa coupled with him. The couple finished in third place in the competition but split a few months after the reality dating series came to an end. She went on to date Theo but the duo split in 2020.

Kaz is also the founder of Combat Collective, a combat sports institute and the owner of headbands store KazBands.

