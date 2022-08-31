Who are Kaz and Kieran Bishop from Dated and Related? Twin brothers set to find love on Netflix’s show

Netflix is bringing the unexpected to our screens with Dated and Related, a brand new reality TV dating series set to premiere on September 2, 2022.

The soon-to-be released reality TV dating series will revolve around a pair of siblings dating other sibling duos. One of the most awkward parts about the series is that the contestants will have to find love right in the presence of their sibling. Filled with sticky situations, ample drama, heated arguments and much more, the forthcoming series is sure to get viewers hooked.

One of the sibling pairs appearing are brothers Kaz and Kieran Bishop.

Kaz and Kieran are 30-year-old twins from Essex, United Kingdom. Kaz is a firefighter and Kieran works as a banking consultant. Find out other details about them ahead of the premiere of Netflix's forthcoming show, Dated and Related.

A few byte-sized facts about twins Kaz and Kieran from Dated and Related

Kieran has a higher follower count on Instagram that his twin Kaz

With around 142 posts on social media, Keiran has over 24.4k followers on Instagram, and can be found under the username, @kieranbishop__.

As for Kaz, with over 27 posts on his page, he has around 3647 followers on his social media account @kazbishop_.

The twins also have a combined account under the username @bishopbros_. The account seems fairly new and only has around 172 followers.

Kaz and Kieran’s mother was diagnosed with Chronic Sarcoidosis

Kaz and Kieran's mother was diagnosed with Chronic Sarcoidosis and passed away in September 2020, after a long battle with the disease. The Dated and Related stars were close to their mother and penned an emotional post in memory of her. They also started a GoFundMe page to create awareness of the disease and help find a cure.

The twins paid their last respects to their mom with a beautiful tribute, where Kaz wore his uniform while Kieran wore a suit. Later, while cleaning out their mother's closet, they found their christening robes and shared a picture of it on social media.

The brothers also have a highlight with posts about their mother on their respective Instagram handles.

The twins appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2021

Netflix's Dated and Related isn't the first reality TV show for the brothers. They have previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2021.

On the show, Kieran coupled up with a woman named Chole from Geordia Shore. When the series ended they were still a couple, but broke up shortly after due to unknown reasons.

Kaz and Kieran are also models

Although the brothers might have a full-time job, they also model together.

Kaz has quite a wide following on TikTok and is represented by the London-based agency Mass Talent.

As for Kieran, his Instagram following saw a spike after news of him appearing on Dated and Related was announced.

Dated & Related will premiere on September 2, 2022 and can be streamed only on Netflix.

