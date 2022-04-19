Who is Kelley Wolf’s husband Scott Wolf? The Real World: Homecoming star was an hour late for her blind date

Scott Wolf is the husband of The Real World Homecoming star Kelley Wolf. The actor grew to fame for his role in the iconic 90s series Saved by the Bell. Moreover, he was also involved in several other projects like Party of Five, which was popular during the 90s. At present, he has been married to Kelley Limp for 17 years and happily bears three children.

The Real World Homecoming is set to reunite with the New Orleans star cast of 2000. The show is set to feature David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer, and Kelley Wolf in the upcoming show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The multi-episode docuseries will reunite original New Orleans cast members in the same Big Easy house from 2000."

Actor Scott Wolf has a degree in finance

Born on June 4, 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts was raised in a Jewish household in West Orange, New Jersey. In 1986, Wolf graduated from high school and joined George Washington University to study finance.

In 1991, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While in college, he joined the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity, the world's Jewish college fraternity.

In 1990, the 53-year-old began his acting career. After coming to recognition with Saved by the Bell, he also began his film career with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Moreover, the Boston native also worked in many roles in movies like Kids Incorporated, The Commish, Parker Lewis Can't Lose, Evening Shade, and Blossom.

When Scott landed in the series Party of Five, he played the lead role as Bailey Salinger and appeared in 142 episodes until 2000. While he aced the lead role, he also performed in movies like Double Dragon, White Squall, The Evening Star, and Welcome to Hollywood.

In 2000, he appeared in TV shows like Everwood, Spin City, The Nine, and V and later got the role of Dr. Scott Clemmens in The Night Shift.

In his public life, Scott’s name has been attached to two actresses. He was engaged to Alyssa Milano in 1993. However, after being in a relationship for two years, the couple called it off.

In 2002, Scott Wolf started dating co-star Kelley Limps on MTV's The Real World: New Orleans. The couple married in 2004 and have three children, sons Jackson, 12, and Miller, 8, as well as daughter Lucy, 7.

In an interview, Scott Wolf shared his views on his family life:

"The role of being a parent is the role of my lifetime. In every way, in the most important way, the thing that comes to the surface is the perspective it gives you on what the point of this whole thing is and what we really have versus what we think we might have."

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans will air on Paramount+ on April 20 at 3.00 AM ET and 12.00 AM PT.

