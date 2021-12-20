Who is Kelsey Kreppel? All about Cody Ko's girlfriend as the YouTuber gets engaged 

Canadian YouTuber Cody Ko announced his engagement to fellow internet personality Kelsey Kreppel on Instagram. The former uploaded a photo where he got down on his knee and asked Kreppel to marry him in a beautiful beach setting. Kreppel was seen visibly surprised.

The 31 year old YouTuber captioned the photo:

"Yesterday was a beautiful perfect day. thanks for making me the happiest guy on earth @kelseykreppel.”

Kreppel, who has amassed nearly 800k followers on Instagram, also uploaded a photo of the proposal on social media. She captioned it:

"I’ve never been more sure about anything. can’t wait to spend forever smiling with you.”

Cody Ko has become one of the most popular content creators since rising to stardom on former social media platform Vine. Since then, he has shifted to YouTube and has amassed a favorable following.

Where is Cody Ko’s fiancée, Kelsey Kreppel, from?

The influencer/ YouTuber is from Los Angeles. She gained popularity after appearing in Cody Ko’s former podcast, Insanely Chill. Since then, Kreppel has appeared in several of his videos.

A YouTuber as well, Kreppel has amassed 922k subscribers on the video sharing platform. She created her own channel in December 2014, but did not start posting until 2017. She is a self-claimed “teacher turned YouTuber.”

She often posts vlog-style content on her channel. If one goes through her videos, it would be tough to find a video without Cody Ko. The two are inseparable.

Reacting to news of their engagement, several fans congratulated the two under their Instagram posts.

Fellow YouTube star Emma Chamberlain said:

“YASSS CODAY AND KELSAYYYY”

American singer-songwriter Finneas commented on Cody Ko’s latest post as well. He said:

“AWWWWWW SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!”

Other comments on Twitter read:

ang @bleedinglxv cody ko and kelsey kreppel got engaged.. this brings me lots of joy ❤️‍🩹 cody ko and kelsey kreppel got engaged.. this brings me lots of joy ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/T9UJ2EoWJf

ek! @ekjohansen parasocial relationships hit different bc why am i close to tears about kelsey kreppel and cody ko getting engaged parasocial relationships hit different bc why am i close to tears about kelsey kreppel and cody ko getting engaged

Merry Christmas 🎄⛄️ @euphoric_daisy CODY KO AND KELSEY KREPPEL ARE ENGAGED !! I R E P E A T CODY AND KELSEY ARE E N G A G E D !!!! CODY KO AND KELSEY KREPPEL ARE ENGAGED !! I R E P E A T CODY AND KELSEY ARE E N G A G E D !!!! https://t.co/hkanOiF4Ix

♡kourt♡ @loveAriana456 cody ko & kelsey kreppel are engaged. my heart is so full rn 🥺🤍 cody ko & kelsey kreppel are engaged. my heart is so full rn 🥺🤍 https://t.co/vv00jKixRx

jads @jadavol6 CODY KO AND KELSEY R FINALLY ENGAGED !!! this is the best news i’ve heard all year CODY KO AND KELSEY R FINALLY ENGAGED !!! this is the best news i’ve heard all year https://t.co/L2GrZf8Zvd

kevin mcclaireister 🤶🏼🎄 @coffeybean90 Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel getting engaged genuinely made my day before 8am I LOVE THEM Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel getting engaged genuinely made my day before 8am I LOVE THEM

Mostafa @MostafaCuler Woke up to Cody Ko proposing to Kelsey… man why is life so beautiful… ❤️ Woke up to Cody Ko proposing to Kelsey… man why is life so beautiful… ❤️

Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel have been in a relationship for over three years. In a podcast, Ko joked about meeting Kreppel on Tinder, where the two conversed about Taco Tuesday. Later on, Ko explained that it was a prank and that the two actually met through mutual friends.

