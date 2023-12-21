Who is Ken Calvert? Pistons member and Radio star's cause of death and more explored

Ken Calvert, a renowned figure in Detroit radio and a former public address announcer for the Detroit Pistons, passed away at the age of 72. Ken Calvert was celebrated for his charismatic personality and memorable voice. The news of his death was confirmed by his wife to 7 Action News on the night of December 20, 2023.

Ken Calvert's cause of death wasn't revealed at the time of writing this article. However, there were reports that suggested a possibility of a sudden illness. That being said, as mentioned earlier, no official confirmation has been made

Ken Calvert: A look into his multi-faceted life and career

A still of the late radio star, Calvert (Image via X/@T-Bone Mathley)

Calvert was born and raised in Detroit and attended Brother Rice High School before continuing his education at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He honed his skills by pursuing courses in broadcast, voice, and acting at Oakland Community College in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

In addition to his radio work, Calvert held positions at Sony Music’s Columbia Records. This, in turn, showcases his versatility in the music industry. Later, Ken Calvert became a prominent figure in Detroit radio. He was renowned for his deep roots in the city and his significant contribution to the community through his work in radio broadcasting.

He had a long and successful career in radio in Detroit which spanned over 40 years. He retired from WCSX on December 20, 2013. Apart from Detroit, Calvert also worked for various other radio stations, including WRIF-FM, WCSX-FM, WWWW-FM, and WLLZ-FM.

He was particularly renowned for his role as the Public Address Announcer for the Detroit Pistons during the Bad Boys era. This was a period of great success for the team in the 1980s. Additionally, his passion for connecting with the community made him a trusted voice on the airwaves.

After a successful career, Calvert continued to share his insights and entertain audiences through his podcast, The Ken Calvert Show.

The radio industry pays tribute to Calvert's indelible contributions

As soon as people heard about Ken's death, they to social media, especially X, formerly Twitter, to express their condolences for him. The host and former DJ on WICR-FM, T-Bone Mathley, expressed grief about having lost Ken. Mathley went on to call Calvert a "good Twitter friend" and a significant part of his life growing up.

Additionally, journalist, author, and musician, Devin Scillian, also tweeted about the death of Ken Calvert. He went on to describe the latter as a "consummate pro on the radio."

A friend of Calvert's, Dan Leach, also expressed deep sorrow about the loss of his friend. He credited Calvert as one of the reasons he got into broadcasting and shared how inspiring it was to become friends with him later in life.

Apart from his close friends and acquaintances, Calvert was also remembered by multiple fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Calvert's life was marked by his passion for the radio industry, leaving a legacy that will be remembered by many.

As mentioned earlier, his cause of death wasn't revealed at the time of writing this article.