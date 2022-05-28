Who are Kennedy and Justin from Come Dance With Me? Father-daughter duo sets the stage on fire with mindblowing performance

Come Dance With Me returned to CBS on Friday night for another foot-tapping episode. This week, the Top 7 battled it out for a spot in the Top 6 and a grand prize of $100,000. Last week, Kennedy and Justin were in the bottom two, but they made an impactful comeback with an energetic performance.

Titled Musical Magic, each pair performed a routine of their choice to hit musical songs on Come Dance With Me. After nearly being eliminated last week, Kennedy and her father, Justin, were the first to perform today. Wanting to make a comeback, Kennedy shared,

"It was hard being in the bottom two last week. But we really thought that this dance had high energy. We thought that all of you guys including ourselves would be proud of us"

They danced to A Brand New Day from The Wiz. Giving it all they had, the father-daughter duo impressed the judges with their performance. Jenna Dewan also gave them a standing ovation. She said,

"Tiffany and Justin, you're back on track. So energetic, so exaggerated, so much character. You were flying and i was so mindblown. I absolutely loved it. Great job you guys."

After their dynamic performance, they received a score of 25.5. So who is Kennedy and Justin? The father-daughter duo who busted a move and made it to the Top 6.

All about Kennedy and Justin from Come Dance With Me

Kennedy is an 11-year-old jazz dancer who hails from Virginia. Come Dance With Me is not her first competitive performance. Represented by Clear Talent Group, an agency representing models, choreographers, dancers, designers, actors, directors, and influencers, the young dancer has performed in competitions before.

Her father, Justin, is a public information officer who left his day job to perform on the CBS reality TV dance show. Kennedy has always wanted to pursue a career in dance. The Come Dance With Me contestant has been dancing since she was two years old.

Kennedy started with recreational classes, and when she moved into competitive dancing, her love for the art blossomed. But that's not all, the young contestant is a triple threat. Her passion for dance also sparked her interest in singing and acting.

The 11-year-old was also able to put her talent and passion to work in NBC's Annie Live, where she was cast as an orphan. Winning several accolades, her most recent award was from Starpower, where she choreographed her dance and earned a five-star elite. She also placed first in the advanced contemporary category.

Kennedy also performed at the DreamMaker Dance Competition and placed first for her jazz solo on Woman choreographed by Emily Brown. She also snagged the title of Junior Miss Dreammaker. The contestant's lyrical solo to Je Suis Malade, choreographed by Gloria Hampton, also won first in its category. Kennedy also won first overall in Junior Advanced solo.

With such impressive accomplishments already, the young dancer is fighting her way to stay in the competition to prove that she has what it takes.

Come Dance With Me airs every Friday at 8 PM ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das