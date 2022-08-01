Who was Kenneth Bianchi's adoptive cousin Angelo Anthony Buono and what were the names of his victims?

Angelo Anthony Buono, along with his adoptive cousin Kenneth Bianchi, terrorized Los Angeles, California, during the late 1970s. Their horrific crime spree, which involved killing and abusing multiple women, only ended when they were arrested in 1979.

The duo were famously known as the Hillside Strangler and Peacock's upcoming docu-series Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise is all set to recount the story of the California killers who brutally murdered around 10 women.

Angelo Anthony Buono had a history of domestic violence

Born in Rochester, New York, to first generation Italian-American emigrants from Italy, Angelo Anthony Buono grew up to form a long criminal history that ranged from failure to pay child support, to assault and r*pe.

Angelo started his own business, running an upholstering shop in 1974 and the following year his cousin Kenneth Bianchi moved in with him. The two went on a killing spree in 1975 before being arrested.

Angelo also had a history of domestic violence where he abused and threatened to kill one of his wives, Mary Castillo. The two got divorced and Angelo began dating Nanette Campina, whom he treated similarly. He was also reported to have abused her teenage daughter.

Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Anthony Buono were arrested in 1979 and Kenneth pleaded guilty and testified against Angelo, which led to his arrest. Angelo was found guilty in November 1983 of nine of the ten murders and was subsequently sentenced to nine life terms without the possibility of parole.

Angelo Anthony Buono passed away in September 2022 from a heart attack in his prison cell at the Calipatria State Penitentiary in Imperial County, California. He had been suffering from a heart ailment for a long time, and was 67 years old at the time of his death.

Angelo Anthony Buono's victims included a 12-year-old girl

Angelo Anthony Buono and his cousin Kenneth would lure in women with fake police badges and take them to Angelo's place where they would torture and assault the women before finally killing them. They committed around 10 murders together.

Angelo began his string of murders with a 19-year-old s*x worker named Yolanda Washington, whose body was discovered on a hillside near a freeway.

The next victim was found in a La Crescenta neighborhood. The body of a teenage girl was found lying naked and face-up near a residential area. It was clear that she was strangled and her body was dumped there. The girl was identified as Judith Lynn Miller, a 15-year-old prostitute.

Five days later, another body of a woman turned up near the Chevy Chase Country Club. She had died from being strangled with a ligature after being r*ped. The woman was later identified as a waitress named Lissa Teresa Kastin, who was an aspiring ballet dancer.

On November 20, 1977, the bodies of two girls, 12-year-old Dolores Cepeda and 14-year-old Sonja Johnson, were found by a young cleaner on a hillside near Dodger Stadium.

On the same day, hikers found a similarly assaulted body of Kristina Weckler on a hillside near Glendale. There were injection marks on her body.

Three days later, the decomposed body of Jane King, an actress, was found on the Golden State freeway.

Police found another body on November 29, 1977. The victim was identified as Lauren Wagner, 18, who also died from strangulation. There were burn marks on her hands too.

Two weeks later, the body of another 17-year-old prostitute, Kimberly Martin, was found by the police on a hillside in Los Angeles.

The final victim was discovered two months later, around February 16, 1978, by a helicopter that spotted an orange abandoned Datsun on a cliff in the Crest area. The body of 20-year-old Cindy Hudspeth was found in the trunk of the car.

There was not much evidence for the police to find the culprits. It was only when Kenneth was arrested in Washington in 1979 for the murder of two young women that Angelo Anthony Buono was caught too. Kenneth testified against Angelo and admitted to having committed all the aforementioned crimes with him.

