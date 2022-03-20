Who is Kevin Gullage? American Idol contestant is Kevin & The Blues Groovers' band leader

New Orleans' incredible musician Kevin Gullage is all set to perform in front of the American Idol judges on ABC on March 20, 2022, at 7 p.m. and impress them with his singing and piano talent.

Kevin Gullage is also the bandleader of The Blues Groovers and has a huge fan following. He recorded his first EP, Blues for the City, in 2019.

Who is Kevin Gullage of American Idol

Born into a musical family in New Orleans, LA, Kevin Gullage leads band of The Blues Groovers, made of veteran players like Hammond B3 Player Brandon Adams (Kenny Neal), bassist Tony Gullage (Henry Butler, Dr. John), Guitarist Carlton Ross (Glenn David Andrews), Drummer Mac Carter (Jon Cleary) and Saxophonist Roderick Jackson (Kenny Neal).

Following his father’s footsteps, Gullage pursued music from a very young age as an instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter. He initially began his career as a multi-instrumentalist but later focused on playing the piano.

To enhance his skills, he studied music at the prestigious New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, The Louis Armstrong Jazz Camp and at Loyola University, New Orleans.

Due to his amazing piano skills, Gullage was selected as the pianist on Thelonious Monk All-Star Sextet, and performed alongside jazz legend Bobby Watson in 2017, when he was just 18-years-old. He was even called upon to perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival with Blues Traveler, a multi-Grammy-winning band.

Other than concerts and events, the 22-years-old has even appeared in several movies including The Last Laugh, Burning Cane and Disney’s Lady & The Tramp.

Gullage and his team were earlier signed as resident artists at B.B. King’s Blues Club in 2019 in New Orleans, but due to the Covid -19 pandemic things went kaput and they no longer performed at the club. The band will now perform for Disney Cruise Lines.

Due to their huge fan following and impressive record, the New Orleans-based powerhouse label, Basin Street Records, struck a deal with Gullage in 2022 to release Kevin & The Blues Groovers' first full-length LP.

The Grammy-winning record label will release Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed Blues in the Spring of 2022.

Making the next big move, Gullage is all set to impress all three judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan on season 20 of singing competition, American Idol, on ABC this Sunday.

Edited by Gunjan