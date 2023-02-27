Kevin Roby, a convicted murderer and Satanic worshiper serving life in prison for murder, was given another life term after he strangled his cellmate Lloyd Avery, a former actor and convicted murderer also serving life for a double homicide.

The incident occurred in September 2005. Avery was best known for his role as a member of the Bloods gang in the Oscar-nominated film Boyz N the Hood.

An upcoming episode of Death by Fame on ID is slated to revisit the series of events that led to the ultimate and grisly murder of actor Lloyd Avery. The episode titled Life Imitates Art will air on the channel this Monday, February 27, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET.

The synopsis states:

"In 1991, LA native Lloyd Avery portrayed one memorable on-screen killer; but when the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, the troubled actor reprises his most famous role, and the consequences are deadly."

Reports state that Roby bludgeoned and strangled Avery, nicknamed Baby Jesus for being a devout Christian, to death before using his body to perform a satanic ritual. Two days later, the Pelican Bay State prison authorities found the latter's mutilated body.

Kevin Roby serving life in prison after being found guilty of r*pe and other crimes

In August 1988, Kevin Roby, from Los Angeles, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for r*ping and murdering his sister after initially claiming that three men dressed as ninja warriors had committed the crime. Roby, 23, was an Air Force Academy dropout and was also sentenced for r*ping another sister.

Roby was previously found guilty in May on one count each of murder and sodomy, and two counts of r*pe by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert Altman in a non-jury trial.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, Deputy District Attorney R. Wayne Walker claimed that as per Kevin Roby's account, he allegedly witnessed three men dressed as Japanese ninja warriors kidnapping his sister Velmalin Hill, 25, from their mother's house on West 37th Street in Los Angeles.

Truecrime Auctionhouse @TruecrimeA

#truecrime Kevin Roby (aka Satannic Christ) Roby is a diagnosed schizophrenic in a California prison for raping and murdering his sister in an occult ritual. While in one of the most secure prisons in the state of California, Kevin managed to murder his cell mate, Lloyd Avery II. Kevin Roby (aka Satannic Christ) Roby is a diagnosed schizophrenic in a California prison for raping and murdering his sister in an occult ritual. While in one of the most secure prisons in the state of California, Kevin managed to murder his cell mate, Lloyd Avery II.#truecrime https://t.co/y9HFYNXyVh

Roby, who was a witness at the time, was asked to lead murder detectives through the kidnapping crime scene the next day. During the walk-through, cops discovered the sister's body covered with dog food in a large garbage can.

Raising questions around his account of what had happened, Roby was arrested after details of Hill's violent death surfaced, revealing that she was r*ped twice, sodomized and strangled. He was eventually charged and convicted. Roby was also convicted for r*ping another sister and received a sentence of life in prison without parole at the Supermax facility at Pelican Bay State Prison.

During his time in prison, Kevin Roby developed an interest in Satanism. Roby's curiosity gradually engulfed his views, and these strong Satanic beliefs replaced whatever earlier religious notions he may have had. He soon began signing himself as Satannic Christ and was kept in a single cell in the Pelican Bay without incident.

Satanic worshiper Kevin Roby murdered former actor Lloyd Avery inside their prison cell following a religion-based argument

Criminal Perspective Podcast @CrmnlPrspctv



open.spotify.com/episode/2IPjE5… Go listen to this interview with a Kevin Roby. Kevin, who goes by the name Satanicc Christ murdered actor Lloyd Avery II (Boyz In The Hood) in a confrontation at Pelican Bay State Prison. What happened after was a strange & gruesome event. Go listen to this interview with a Kevin Roby. Kevin, who goes by the name Satanicc Christ murdered actor Lloyd Avery II (Boyz In The Hood) in a confrontation at Pelican Bay State Prison. What happened after was a strange & gruesome event. open.spotify.com/episode/2IPjE5… https://t.co/78KVRpx545

Former actor Lloyd Avery, known for his role as a Bloods member in John Singleton's Oscar-nominated film Boyz N the Hood before taking on his on-screen persona in real-life, arrived at Pelican Bay in March 2001. Avery, then 31 was also sentenced to life in prison on two counts of first-degree murder. He committed double murders during a shootout in July 1999 in the Jungle neighborhood of LA.

Lloyd Avery, while serving time, turned into a devout Christian, became a key part of the prison's church, and started referring to himself as Baby Jesus. Correctional officers who had placed Avery and Kevin Roby, aka Satannic Christ, two inmates convicted of murder with contrasting beliefs in the same cell, not knowing about the tragedy that was about to take place.

Avery and Roby got into a religion-based argument that became physical on the evening of September 4, 2005, according to sources inside the jail. The altercation came to an end when Roby choked an injured Avery. He died from the brutal beating that resulted in a significant amount of blood in his lungs. Afterwards, he placed Avery's body on a pentagram he drew on the prison cell floor.

Authorities discovered Llyod Avery's mutilated dead corpse at a grisly crime scene two days later. His blood was used to paint the walls of the cell as part of a Satanic ritual that Kevin Roby performed to warn God. The victim's official cause of death was declared as an aspiration of blood, with blunt force trauma as a contributing factor.

