Who is Khia? 'My Neck, My Back' rapper slams Beyonce's Renaissance album as devil-worshipping music

On August 4, American rapper Khia slammed Beyonce's latest album, Renaissance, in a lengthy video rant.

In the video, which was first uploaded by Twitter user @itsKenBarbie, the 45-year-old personality can be seen criticizing the singer's album.

“[She’s] trying to put a spell on everybody in the world, including the children, with this tired a** album. All them writers, features, and collaborations that you had – over 100 – and all you could come up with was the devil’s music?”

It must be noted that the video has since been deleted from @itsKenBarbie, but continues to be present on other handles across Twitter.

Further in her rant, Khia can be heard dubbing the critically acclaimed album "flop." The rapper then brought up the hot topic of the "stolen sample" of Kelis' song Milkshake, calling out the star for interpolating it in her new track, Energy.

She also hurled accusations at the Break My Soul crooner for "stealing" a sample from Kilo Ali, talking about her track America Has A Problem, which samples his track Cocaine (America Has A Problem) from 1990. In her video, Khia said:

“Ole evil Creole hoe has stolen from everybody. Kelis was spotted in these streets hot and heated after learning she was sampled on the album without her permission because she don’t own sh*t because they stole from her too. We, the people ain’t a bit shocked or surprised about that either. BE-HO-CE been a liar and a thief with no true talent of her own.”

Beyonce's new album, which was released only five days back, has already sparked numerous controversies on a range of topics, including having "ableist slurs" and several writers for one song.

All you need to know about Khia and her brief musical career

Khia was born on November 8, 1976, and rose to fame after releasing her track My Neck, My Back in 2001.

The track was recorded in Florida and released by Dirty Down Records. However, support from club DJs and radio stations in Alabama, St. Louis, Georgia and Kansas City carried it to prominence. The track was ultimately picked up by Artemis Records, which made it a nation-wide hit.

By 2004, however, Khia had failed to make any impact via her other songs and her career was assumed to have ended.

My Neck, My Back was interpolated in Juvenile and Soulja Slim's track Slow Motion. The rapper also appeared in Trick Daddy's album, Thug Matrimony.

Twitter bashed Khia for ranting about Beyonce's new album

Beyonce-hailers on Twitter were not happy when Khia criticized the Crazy in Love songstress' new album in a lengthy rant video. While trolling her for her own short-lived music career, many fans also pointed out that Khia purposely slammed the star's latest album because it features the superstar's collaboration with TS Madison, who happens to be her former friend.

Dr. Hype Williamz-Valentine, PHD @DrHypeWilliamz Khia just knew TS Madison wasn't gonna be an icon. She was VERY wrong. TS is everywhere from judging Drag race to being on Beyoncé's album. Get that bag TS!

❤️‍🔥𝘏𝘰𝘵 𝘉𝘰𝘺 𝘚𝘶𝘨𝘢❤️‍🔥 @KartierSzn Khia talking about Beyoncé's album flopped…are we looking at the same album??

QueenRaynia @QueenRayNia If beyonce music is devil worshiping music then what the fuck is my neck my back? Khia STFU please. Girl beyonce ain't never gonna sample your music. Plus you don't even own your own shit.

Ellemnop @ellevate108 I think it’s fine that some people don’t like Beyoncé’s album but Khia PLEASE. 🤣 I think it’s fine that some people don’t like Beyoncé’s album but Khia PLEASE. 🤣 https://t.co/0tP95iEeMQ

QUEER BITCH WITH A SOLANGE AVI @MarshaBrown1995 TS Madison is on a song with Beyoncé and Khia is STILL sitting in front of that Bookcase banging that gavel with those Fucked up teeth! She needs to take notes and MOVE ON TS Madison is on a song with Beyoncé and Khia is STILL sitting in front of that Bookcase banging that gavel with those Fucked up teeth! She needs to take notes and MOVE ON

Bryan Boggiano @Bryan_KnowsBest

That's quite the commentary from somebody whose last five albums flopped. Khia is talking about how Beyoncé's #RENAISSANCE "flopped."

Panic! at Nabisco. @RicoDaGawd once you realize that the people talking shit about Beyoncé are only getting attention because they’re talking shit about Beyoncé, it makes it easier to tune them out.



like, what abandoned toll booth did Khia crawl out of? once you realize that the people talking shit about Beyoncé are only getting attention because they’re talking shit about Beyoncé, it makes it easier to tune them out. like, what abandoned toll booth did Khia crawl out of?

Khia released 6 studio albums. One made the top 40. The others didn't chart.



All of Beyoncé's solo albums topped the Billboard 200, and #RENAISSANCE will likely become her 7th No. 1.

✨️I Curse Thee Starss✨️ @andre_darnell PURE/HONEY @theebobai Kelis is a legend now?? I thought legends had to be consistent or am I missing something?? Kelis is a legend now?? I thought legends had to be consistent or am I missing something?? Anyone who is up against Beyoncé is a legend now. We might as well call Khia and her van a legend. twitter.com/theebobai/stat… Anyone who is up against Beyoncé is a legend now. We might as well call Khia and her van a legend. twitter.com/theebobai/stat…

 𝒬𝒜𝐸  @Beyyonslayy I’m trying to think when was the last time khia ever touched a chart or any chart tbh 🥴 Khia the same ho who called Beyoncé “sorry” vid tired and trash said the album is trash?I’m trying to think when was the last time khia ever touched a chart or any chart tbh 🥴 Khia the same ho who called Beyoncé “sorry” vid tired and trash said the album is trash? 💀💀 I’m trying to think when was the last time khia ever touched a chart or any chart tbh 🥴

TheGamuttBlog @TheGamutt How #khia got time to criticize #Beyonce 's critically-acclaimed album when she hasn't charted, produced anything viable in over 15 years? Janet didn't even want her in the video..trapped u in that tv screen! How #khia got time to criticize #Beyonce's critically-acclaimed album when she hasn't charted, produced anything viable in over 15 years? Janet didn't even want her in the video..trapped u in that tv screen! 😆 https://t.co/3kaFhUAHGR

Beyonce has attracted a train load of criticism for her new album

Khia and Kelis are not the only people to slam the superstar's latest album, Renaissance. On August 2, the host of Fox News' show, The Ingraham Angle's host Brian Kilmeade, asked Raymond Arroyo to comment on Beyonce's then-going saga about including an ableist slur in one of her songs, Heated.

Arroyo pointed out that the singer has several slurs and "filthy terms" including "sp*zz," noting that she did not go "far enough with the clean-up and lyric revision.”

To this, Kilmaede responded:

“[Beyoncé’s] a parent … we haven’t really seen her in a while. Barely dressed, dancing around, and now she comes back more vile than ever. Putting out X-rated lyrics.”

As of now, Beyonce has personally not responded to any of the allegations put out against her in public.

