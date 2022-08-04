Who is Khia? 'My Neck, My Back' rapper slams Beyonce's Renaissance album as devil-worshipping music

On August 4, American rapper Khia slammed Beyonce's latest album, Renaissance, in a lengthy video rant.
In the video, which was first uploaded by Twitter user @itsKenBarbie, the 45-year-old personality can be seen criticizing the singer's album.
“[She’s] trying to put a spell on everybody in the world, including the children, with this tired a** album. All them writers, features, and collaborations that you had – over 100 – and all you could come up with was the devil’s music?”
It must be noted that the video has since been deleted from @itsKenBarbie, but continues to be present on other handles across Twitter.
Further in her rant, Khia can be heard dubbing the critically acclaimed album "flop." The rapper then brought up the hot topic of the "stolen sample" of Kelis' song Milkshake, calling out the star for interpolating it in her new track, Energy.
She also hurled accusations at the Break My Soul crooner for "stealing" a sample from Kilo Ali, talking about her track America Has A Problem, which samples his track Cocaine (America Has A Problem) from 1990. In her video, Khia said:
“Ole evil Creole hoe has stolen from everybody. Kelis was spotted in these streets hot and heated after learning she was sampled on the album without her permission because she don’t own sh*t because they stole from her too. We, the people ain’t a bit shocked or surprised about that either. BE-HO-CE been a liar and a thief with no true talent of her own.”
Beyonce's new album, which was released only five days back, has already sparked numerous controversies on a range of topics, including having "ableist slurs" and several writers for one song.
All you need to know about Khia and her brief musical career
Khia was born on November 8, 1976, and rose to fame after releasing her track My Neck, My Back in 2001.
The track was recorded in Florida and released by Dirty Down Records. However, support from club DJs and radio stations in Alabama, St. Louis, Georgia and Kansas City carried it to prominence. The track was ultimately picked up by Artemis Records, which made it a nation-wide hit.
By 2004, however, Khia had failed to make any impact via her other songs and her career was assumed to have ended.
My Neck, My Back was interpolated in Juvenile and Soulja Slim's track Slow Motion. The rapper also appeared in Trick Daddy's album, Thug Matrimony.
Twitter bashed Khia for ranting about Beyonce's new album
Beyonce-hailers on Twitter were not happy when Khia criticized the Crazy in Love songstress' new album in a lengthy rant video. While trolling her for her own short-lived music career, many fans also pointed out that Khia purposely slammed the star's latest album because it features the superstar's collaboration with TS Madison, who happens to be her former friend.
Beyonce has attracted a train load of criticism for her new album
Khia and Kelis are not the only people to slam the superstar's latest album, Renaissance. On August 2, the host of Fox News' show, The Ingraham Angle's host Brian Kilmeade, asked Raymond Arroyo to comment on Beyonce's then-going saga about including an ableist slur in one of her songs, Heated.
Arroyo pointed out that the singer has several slurs and "filthy terms" including "sp*zz," noting that she did not go "far enough with the clean-up and lyric revision.”
To this, Kilmaede responded:
“[Beyoncé’s] a parent … we haven’t really seen her in a while. Barely dressed, dancing around, and now she comes back more vile than ever. Putting out X-rated lyrics.”
As of now, Beyonce has personally not responded to any of the allegations put out against her in public.