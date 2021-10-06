Who is Kili Anderson? All about Dr. Dre's alleged mistress as divorce battle rages on

Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young’s divorce proceedings are ongoing. However, his affair with Kili Anderson has been revealed in a case filed back in 2019. Dre has, however, denied the claims of the affair.

The 2019 case was against Anderson and her company, Body Bakery. It was filed by an ex-employee, Brian Zerba, and she was accused of being terminated for no reason.

Court papers claimed Dre's affair with Kili. It mentioned that Kili made the employees sign an agreement not to interfere in her personal life.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young have been fighting over their prenup agreement and alimony money. Young has been asking her ex-husband to pay $2 million for monthly spouse support.

The court denied Young’s request in November 2020. She requested to issue subpoenas to Dr. Dre’s three alleged mistresses, including Kili Anderson and the other two were Crystal Sierra and Jillian Speer.

Young wishes to ask if the three women had an affair with the rapper while he was with her and if he purchased any expensive gifts for them. The three women have hired a lawyer, Kris LeFan, to represent them while they battle for deposition.

Kris filed a motion to overturn subpoenas compelling her clients to testify by mentioning how none of them have information relayed to the enforceability of the pre-nuptial agreement on which Dre and Nicole are fighting in court. However, the LA Superior court ordered the trio to be deposed.

About Dr. Dre’s alleged mistress Kili Anderson

Kili Anderson is the co-founder of Skin and Senses, a natural skincare company. The brand provides body, face, and pregnancy products like body oils and scrubs, facial rollers, and face serums.

Skin and Senses has an Instagram page with around 60,000 followers. Anderson is active on Instagram under the name @kilianderson and has almost 1,100 followers.

Kili Anderson with her friend.

Kili has been inactive on Instagram for some time as she uploaded the last post on July 2021. Most of her pictures are with her friends and family members. Details related to her parents and education remain unavailable for now.

Dr. Dre and his previous relationships

Dr. Dre married his girlfriend Cassandra Joy Greene in 1981, and he was just 16 years old. They welcomed a son named Curtis. Greene raised him, and he met his father after 20 years.

The rapper’s second relationship was with Lisa Johnson. They had a daughter, La Tanya Danielle Young, in 1983 and are the parents of three daughters.

Dre became the father of a son, Andre Young Jr., with Jenita Porter in 1988. The latter sued Dre requesting child support of $5,000 per month. However, Andre died from heroin and morphine overdose in 2008.

The 56-year-old dated singer Michel'le from 1987 to 1996, and they had a son, Marcel, in 1991. Dr. Dre then married Nicole Young in 1996 and became parents to a son, Truice, and daughter, Truly. Young filed for divorce in June 2020, mentioning irreconcilable differences as the reason.

