Who killed Claire in Fool Me Once? Explained

In the gripping Netflix series Fool Me Once, the mysteries surrounding the murder of Maya's husband, Joe, and the death of her sister, Claire, unravel in a tale of deception, betrayal, and murder. Adapted from Harlan Coben's best-selling novel, the crime thriller keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

It’s revealed that Joe killed Claire and staged her death as a home invasion because she had been leaking secrets to Corey, which would expose a coverup. In this article, we delve into the shocking revelations and the ultimate resolution of Fool Me Once.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Fool Me Once.

The ending of Fool Me Once

Claire, discovering whistleblower Corey and the evidence he had, had agreed to assist him in investigating the Burkett family, aiming to prevent the release of audio evidence, exposing Maya's direct violation of orders leading to civilian casualties.

Learning about Claire's incriminating leaks, Joe took drastic measures. He killed Claire, retrieved the evidence, and orchestrated the crime scene to resemble a failed robbery. Through flashbacks, viewers learn that Maya, growing skeptical of Joe, covertly tested a bullet from their gun, confirming it as the weapon used to murder Claire.

In a confrontational meeting at the park, Maya, having replaced the gun's bullets with blanks, exposes Joe's guilt. In an attempted retaliation, Joe tried to shoot her but realized the gun was empty, leading to Maya shooting and killing him, later fabricating a story of a thwarted biker robbery.

At the Burkett Mansion, Maya confronts Judith, Caroline, and Neil, exposing their involvement in illegal pharmaceutical dealings and the deceptions surrounding the nanny cam and Claire's murder.

Revealing Joe's role in several deaths, including his friend Theo Mora and brother Andrew, who sought to confess their involvement in Theo's demise, Maya rejects a deal proposed by Judith.

In a shocking turn, Neil, using Maya's gun, fatally shoots her. However, Judith's discovery of a secret camera on the mantelpiece reveals that Corey and Sami have been watching via livestream, exposing the Burketts to millions.

In a poignant flash forward 18 years later, Sami, Eddie (Claire's husband and Maya's brother-in-law), and Lily (Maya's daughter) gather at the hospital. Eddie, who took in Lily after Maya's death, and Shane are present. Lily, now a grown woman and a new mother, expresses her desire to name her daughter Maya, honoring her mother's memory.

Series overview

Fool Me Once is an eight-part British television series produced by Quay Street Productions for Netflix in 2024. The show, adapted from Harlan Coben's 2016 novel of the same name by Danny Brocklehurst, boasts a cast featuring Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Joanna Lumley.

Having debuted on Netflix on January 1, 2024, the series unfolds its narrative within the United Kingdom, diverging from the American backdrop of Coben's original novel. Harlan Coben, the series creator, also served as an executive producer.

Notably, Fool Me Once is part of Netflix's initiatives to adapt Coben's literary works. The series not only explores the dynamics of betrayal and revenge but also leaves an indelible mark on its characters, shaping their destinies in unforeseen ways. As viewers navigate the twists and turns of Fool Me Once, the series stands as a testament to the enduring allure of crime thrillers.

Viewers can stream the series on Netflix.