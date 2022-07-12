Who killed Kalinka Bamberski? Netflix documentary My Daughter's Killer to revisit French teen's story

Based on Kalinka Bamberski's demise, Netflix's upcoming true-crime documentary My Daughter's Killer will air on the platform on July 12, 2022. The film delves deep into the tragic death of Bamberski in Germany and her father's subsequent fight to bring her justice.

The official synopsis of the documentary on Netflix reads:

''A father fights for decades to bring his daughter's killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures. A true crime documentary.''

Read further ahead to find out details pertaining to the case.

Netflix's My Daughter's Killer: Kalinka Bamberski lived with her mother and stepfather in Germany

Kalinka Bamberski was a 14-year-old girl who lived with her mother, Danièle Gonnin, and stepfather, Dieter Krombach, in Germany. Bamberski's mother was earlier married to André Bamberski, and the couple lived in France before they separated.

Kalinka Bamberski and her two siblings moved to Germany with her mother and stepfather in 1977 after Krombach and Gonin got married. Kalinka reportedly attended a French-language boarding school in Germany.

Kalinka Bamberski was injected with Kobalt-Ferrlecit, which reportedly helps with tanning, by her stepfather Dieter Krombach. Krombach called the authorities when he found her unresponsive in her bedroom.

Although he attempted to revive her by allegedly administering numerous injections, Kalinka Bamberski died. Subsequently, an autopsy was conducted, which revealed a tear in her private parts and injuries to her throat, arms, and legs. Her genitals were allegedly removed during the autopsy and were never recovered later.

Netflix's My Daughter's Killer: Was Dieter Krombach arrested?

Krombach was subsequently arrested, but the authorities couldn't find any substantial piece of evidence directly linking the murder to the doctor. Ultimately, he was released from jail.

An infuriated Bamberski then went to Germany and reportedly distributed leaflets that accused Krombach of killing his daughter, Kalinka Bamberski. The two then got into a defamation lawsuit, which Krombach won.

Things changed after Krombach's wife divorced him after she found out he cheated on her. Soon, the Kalinka Bamberski case was reopened in France, and Krombach was found guilty and received a sentence of 15 years in prison. However, the German officials refused to extradite Krombach.

Meanwhile, he was arrested for drugging and raping another teenage girl who was his patient in 1997 and was ultimately found guilty in that case. He was suspended for two years, and his medical license was revoked. Several other women came forward with similar stories of drugging and rape, but a lack of solid physical evidence meant that Krombach wasn't found guilty.

A frustrated Bamberski then allegedly hired men to kidnap Kromback and bring him to France. The kidnappers assaulted him and left him near a police station in Mulhouse in France. Although Bamberski wasn't extradited to Germany, he faced trial in Germany and admitted that he was involved in Krombach's kidnapping. He was handed a one-year suspended jail sentence.

Krombach, on the other hand, received a 15-year prison sentence in October 2011 by a French court. After several appeals filed for his release, the court finally ordered the release of Krombach due to his declining health in February 2020, after having served close to nine years of his sentence. He died seven months later in Germany at the age of 85.

Don't miss My Daughter's Killer on Netflix on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far