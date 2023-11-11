Who killed Li Shin in Days of Our Lives, and how did Gabi become a prime suspect? Murder mystery explored

As actor Remington Hoffman exits from Days of Our Lives, the character he played, Li Shin, is killed by a knife stab in the back. The episode aired on November 9, 2023, would be the nail in the coffin for the character of Gabi as of now. She was found over the stabbed body of Li Shin with the bloody knife in hand.

Accused of murdering Li, Gabi is likely to be sent to prison. This scenario would also explain the already announced exit of actor Camila Banus, who plays Gabi, from the show. The friction between Li and Gabi was known as one of the previous episodes hinted at EJ and Li planning some actions to put Gabi and Stefan in a spot. Whether this friction has anything to do with Li’s death remains to be seen.

The long-running American soap opera, airing since 1965, Days of Our Lives has surprised its viewers by killing of one of the audience's favorite characters, Li. However, the real story behind the death is yet to be revealed.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the show's recent episodes.

Days of Our Lives: How was Gabi involved with Li’s death?

A scene from the November 9 episode of Days of Our Lives showed Stefan entering the apartment to find Li on the floor and Gabi kneeling over him. To his horror, Gabi was holding a bloodied knife as she gasped, “He’s dead.”

Stefan asked her to explain the situation, to which she replied that Li had sent her a message about fake certificates and she needed to talk to him alone to get the real ones. While Stefan pointed out that the stock certificates were authenticated at the shareholder’s meeting, Gabi looked surprised Li had tricked her into coming.

Gabi and Stefan decided to leave when Wendy and Tripp returned to the apartment. While Wendy was devastated and charged Gabi for the crime, Tripp checked Li and found a weak pulse. 911 was called, and Li was taken to the hospital.

Days of Our Lives: Why was Gabi accused of killing Li?

The crime scene from the show (Image via Peacock)

In legal words, Gabi was at the crime spot. While Stefan believed her when she denied killing Li, she was alone with Li before Stefan arrived on the scene. Moreover, after Li was taken to the hospital, Gabi wanted to clean the knife and leave, but Stefan pointed out that the actions would make her look guilty.

Stefan also assured her that since Li was alive, he would be able to clear her name from the crime. Stefan has been shown as a steadfast partner for Gabi in the long-running show Days of Our Lives.

Li at the hospital before dying (Image via Peacock)

Emotional scenes at the hospital found Wendy close to her brother at this difficult time, as shown in Days of Our Lives. However, Li died before he could reveal the name of the perpetrator, leaving Gabi as the prime suspect.

Stefan made Gabi stay back at the apartment, but Harris arrived to inform them that Li couldn’t make it. Harris informs them that Li had identified the assailant before his demise and named Gabi. With this information revealed, he proceeds to arrest Gabi.

What is the story behind Li’s death in Days of Our Lives?

The case of Li’s death will take a long, tortuous time to solve, as most murder cases are. However, multiple fan theories point at different angles to the story, which are worth exploring. As Gabi disliked her former husband, she might have wanted to put him down for all the wrongs that he had done.

However, in a twist of events, Li had visited Dr. Marlena Evans for therapy, as shown in a few previous episodes of Days of Our Lives. His obsession with Gabi, his disturbing past romances, and being tricked by Gabi and Stefan would have affected his mental health. Taking this into consideration, some fan theories hint at Li committing suicide.

As such, it was Li who had brought Gabi to his apartment. He may have wanted to commit suicide and frame Gabi for it as an ultimate revenge for what she had done to him. It would also ensure she pays the price for her greed.

A scene from the Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock)

What challenges the suicide theory is the fact that no one can stab themselves in the back. If it wasn’t Gabi, someone else may have done so and framed Gabi for it. Wendy is determined to dig out the perpetrator of the crime from among all the enemies of Li, including the former District Attorney Melinda, aside from Gabi.

However, with actor Camila Banus exiting the show, Gabi’s character may be put in prison for some time till the mystery is solved, more so since both Stefan and Wendy will try hard to find the real criminal, though for different reasons.

Keep up with how the storyline turns out in the future episodes of Days of Our Lives, streaming on Peacock on weekdays.