Who killed Lori Ann Slesinski and where is he now? Charges and more explored ahead of new CBS 48 Hours episode

Lori Ann Slesinski's shocking story will be chronicled and investigated in a brand new episode of CBS' 48 Hours, titled A Man With a Past. Viewers can look forward to its premiere on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10/9c.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"A young woman vanishes. The prime suspect has a criminal past — he murdered his parents when he was a child. Did he kill again? 48 Hours correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday."

Derrill Ennis, a 38-year-old man from Alabama, was arrested for the first-degree murder of Lori Ann Slesinski in 2016, more than a decade after she went missing in 2006. Ever since CBS released the official trailer for the episode, viewers of the true-crime show have been eagerly waiting to learn all about Ennis' whereabouts.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out more about the Alabama man, Derrill Ennis, ahead of the debut of the upcoming 48 Hours episode on CBS.

Derrill Ennis is currently imprisoned at the Montgomery County Virginia Prison

Who is Derrill Ennis and what did he do?

A still of Derrill Ennis (Image Via CBS News)

The astonishing and chilling story about Derrill Ennis goes back to June 2006. Derrill Ennis was reportedly a 28-year-old man at the time and originally belonged to Auburn, Alabama. He was allegedly friends with Lori Ann Slesinski.

According to Lori's closest friend Lindsay Braun, Derrill was with Lori on the day of her disappearance. She claims to have heard his voice in the background when she was talking to Lori Ann over the phone.

After Lori Ann's disappearance, authorities questioned Ennis as he saw Lori on the day she vanished. However, Ennis told investigators that when he last saw her, she was absolutely fine.

However, during the investigation, Ennis' bone-chilling past came to light.

A still of Lori Ann Slesinski with her pet dog Peanut (Image Via CBS News)

Reportedly, back when he was only 12 years of age, he murdered both of his parents because they had planned to move elsewhere. He went to juvenile prison for nine years for committing the unthinkable crime. Ennis was released from there when he was 21 years old.

In Lori Ann's case, however, authorities failed to collect any solid evidence, pointing towards him as the murderer, and the case went cold. Mysteriously, Ennis left Alabama and moved away.

Where is Derrill Ennis now?

In 2016, the case was reopened and several vital pieces of evidence were collected, that linked Ennis to the sinister disappearance and murder of Lori Ann Slesinski. In August 2018, authorities arrested Ennis in Pilot, Virginia. He resided in a rural area there and was engaged to a librarian.

Ennis was charged with capital murder in the Lori Ann Slesinski case. He was also found guilty of burglary and kidnapping by authorities. He was then soon convicted by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Derrill Ennis is currently imprisoned without bond at the Montgomery County Virginia Prison. In March 2022, he went on trial for the brutal kidnapping and murder of Lori Ann Slesinski.

Catch the upcoming brand new and highly gripping episode of 48 Hours titled A Man With a Past, which will air on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10/9c, on CBS.

