Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Episode 4: What is the Medusa Center?

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 finally made its debut this May 18 (Wednesday), 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Depicting the mysterious and gripping story of a girl named Sara and unveiling what happened to her, Season 3 is the final season of the Mexican thriller series.

Fans of the Netflix series were highly excited to witness what the final season of the series would hold. They also demanded answers to the many questions that Season 2 left them with.

Episode 3 of Season 3 ended on a thrilling note as the audience witnessed Alex getting shot.

So, without further ado, let's find out what happened in Episode 4 of Who Killed Sara? Season 3.

Recap of Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Episode 4

Who is Lucia, and what happens to Alex?

Episode 4 of Who Killed Sara? Season 3 begins with Sara giving birth to her daughter at the Medusa Center. She is seen naming her little girl Lucia after her mother. The episode shows that it was the last time Sara saw her daughter as the center took her away and kept her somewhere within its premises.

Hence, it is pretty clear from this scene that Lucia, who got kidnapped, is none other than Sara's daughter.

Alex is seen in a severe condition fighting for his life in the hospital after getting attacked by Nicandro and his men. Fortunately, he made it out alive.

What happened to Chema?

In this episode, Chema is seen getting out of prison, after which he is seen getting reunited with Elisa. He then found out about Alex's condition and went to see him, where he exclaimed that he wanted to begin a new life and did not want Alex to be a part of it.

Upon returning home, Chema found Mariana in an overdosed condition. Later on, he told her about his traumatic experience in prison.

However, seeing Chema struggle so much, Mariana decides to take him to the Medusa Center.

What is the Medusa Center all about?

In this episode, the audience can see several flashback scenes. One of them made the audience witness Reinaldo presenting Sara to his colleagues as a perfect subject for his experiment. It also displayed how making Sara part of Nicandro’s social group was a well-engineered plan.

Flashbacks also showcase how Dr. Reinaldo made Sara go through an array of dreadful and immensely torturous experiments using electricity to find a cure for schizophrenia.

These experiments took place at the Medusa Center, a secret hospital formed by Dr. Reinaldo.

How did Episode 4 end?

At the end of Episode 4, Daniela was seen locked up at the Medusa center as she helped Lucia escape it.

At the very end, the audience can see Alex getting ready to rescue Lucia after learning all about the Medusa Center from Cesar.

Edited by Sayati Das