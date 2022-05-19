Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Episode 5: What happens at the Medusa Center?

Who Killed Sara? Season 3, the final season of the highly suspenseful Mexican thriller series, premiered this May 18 (Wednesday), 2022, on the popular streaming service Netflix.

With every episode, the season becomes more complex. Present-day events and flashback scenes have been layered, making the thriller series even more intriguing.

Episode 4 of Season 3 ended on an exciting note as the audience witnessed Alex getting ready to rescue Lucia from the sinister Medusa Center. Let's take a closer look to find out what happened in Episode 5 of Who Killed Sara? Season 3.

Recap of Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Episode 5

How did Lucia escape from the Medusa center?

The episode begins with Nicandro and Daniela's reunion. They were seen embracing each other as they met after a long time. However, Daniela was seen stealing Nicandro's phone from his pocket at that moment. She is seen taking the phone to Lucia for her to make a call to Alex. After that, Daniela is seen helping Lucia escape the Medusa Center.

What did the Medusa Center do to Chema?

After Chema's mother takes him to the center, Dr. Reinaldo is seen performing terrible experiments on him to get rid of his homosexuality as if it were a disease. There are several traumatizing scenes where the audience can see Chema suffering from extreme physical and mental pain.

In the episode, Chema is shown a video of Alex taking a shower. The whole experience is torturous for Chema.

What happened at the end of Episode 5?

At the end of Episode 5 of Who Killed Sara? Season 3, the audience can witness several flashback scenes. In one flashback scene, Sara is seen confronting Reinaldo about these terrible experiments. She is then seen running away from the guards at the Medusa Center.

In another flashback, the audience can see Marifer overhearing Reinaldo's discussions regarding Sara and her baby with his team at the Medusa Center. It shows how Dr. Reinaldo planned to take Sara's daughter away from her.

In another flashback, Reinaldo visits Sara's mother, where he confronts and asks her about Sara’s diary. Sara's mother could not tell them where the diary was, which led to Dr. Reinaldo killing Sara's mother.

Episode 5 of Who Killed Sara? Season 3 is currently streaming on the popular streaming platform Netflix, from May 18 (Wednesday), 2022.

