Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Episode 6: What happened to Sara after the accident?

Who Killed Sara? returned to Netflix with its third and final season on May 18, 2022. Since its arrival, the show has been receiving acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

From the very beginning of Season 3, the series moves back and forth from past to present, giving the audience plenty of flashbacks that ultimately answer the intriguing questions raised in Season 2.

In Episode 5, the audience can see how Reinaldo mercilessly kills Sara's mother after confronting her about Sara's diary. Hence, the audience will wait eagerly to see how the story unfolds next.

Recap of Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Episode 6

How would Alex get to know the truth about Sara?

At the very beginning of Episode 6, Ceaser is seen seducing Tonya, Dr. Reinaldo's right hand, who used to look after Sara at the Medusa Center. They had an affair long after they first met through Dr. Reinaldo.

However, this was a trap to make her confess the truth about Sara. Ceaser kidnaps Tonya and takes her to a place where he asks Alex to come and learn the truth about Sara from her. Elisa feels disgusted upon seeing what her father is capable of.

Why did Marifer take the blame for Sara's death?

The episode shows that apart from Dr. Reinaldo, Nicandro and Marifer also know the truth about Sara. Reinaldo urges Marifer to take the blame for killing Sara in exchange for money.

Here, Season 3 connects to the events played out in Season 2. Despite knowing all the truth, Marifer keeps quiet all these years, hiding the truth from Alex.

What did Reinaldo do after Sara's accident?

Sara is in critical condition at a hospital following her parachute crash. However, Reinaldo takes Sara from the hospital back to the Medusa Center to further continue his brutal experiments on her.

The episode shows a flashback where Sara's mother is seen asking the doctor to show her daughter's body but he simply refuses, leaving her mother in a distressed condition.

What happened at the end of Episode 6?

The end of Episode 6 of Who Killed Sara? Season 3,shows Alex trying to confront Toyna in a bid to get the truth about Sara. The episode ends with Tonya agreeing to tell him the truth, leaving the audience in a state of utmost curiosity.

