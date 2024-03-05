Who did King Bach play in The Walking Dead? Actor and character explored

AMC's The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live features King Bach who plays the character of Bailey. The Canadian actor also goes by the name Andrew Bachelor. As part of a caravan of survivors traveling to an unidentified location, Bailey is a survivor of the outbreak in the television series.

The Walking Dead made its debut on 2010’s Halloween night before continuing an astounding 11 seasons and 177 episodes. The narrative revolves around the survivors of a global zombie apocalypse, who have to battle not only the undead (referred to as "walkers") but also the humanity-devoid living.

Andrew Bachelor played a guest cast role in the TWD series and TWD: The Ones Who Live, the sixth spinoff series of The Walking Dead Universe.

King Bach is a prominent actor and comedian

Born in Canada, Andrew Byron Bachelor, best known by his stage name King Bach, is an American comedian and actor. He first gained popularity on the now-defunct video-sharing platform Vine, where he had 16.2 million followers and was the most followed person.

He is also known for BachelorsPadTv, his YouTube channel. Several web sources, including FSU News, have featured the channel and its videos. He has appeared in many movies, released songs, and has a massive following on TikTok.

Some of his series include House of Lies, Aaron, and many more. In 2015, Bachelor made his feature acting debut opposite Zac Efron in We Are Your Friends and soon added featured roles in comedies like Fifty Shades of Black (2016) and Meet the Blacks (2016).

What role does King Bach play in The Walking Dead?

King Bach played a character named Bailey in season 10 of The Walking Dead. Bailey and his friend Aiden (Breeda Wool) met Michonne (Danai Gurira). They could see their group in the distance, but Bailey was hurt, and they were having problems keeping up.

They are part of a sizable group of survivors, and Michonne agrees to assist them. That was the final time the three characters appeared in the main plot of the series.

The Ones Who Live, the sixth spinoff of The Walking Dead, debuted recently on AMC. After being apart for years, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his wife Michonne (Dania Gurria) are back together in this series.

Since Rick left the main series in season 9, the first episode filled in the story's gaps. All three of the characters—Michonne, Bailey, and Aiden—return in The Ones Who Live.

What happens with Bailey in The Walking Dead?

Clueless maker-nerd Nat, the brother of the boss Aiden, his pregnant partner, and Bailey show respect for Michonne. After just ten minutes or so, the three of them swear to sacrifice their lives to assist Michonne—whom they had just met—in locating Rick.

Even though they are entirely new individuals with no bearing on anyone or anything we've seen previously, "Gone" attempts to crudely exploit their deaths to provide an undeserved emotional gut blow.

Bailey and Aiden die first in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Chlorine bombs are dropped on everyone by the CRM flying overhead, fatally scorching their lungs. Nat and Michonne are also impacted, but they somehow get through it.

The two of them attack the CRM in what turns out to be the ambush that brought down Rick's helicopter and killed Okafor in episode 1 as they seek retribution and set out to find Rick and head to Alexandria.

Nat gets hit by a bullet. He bids Michonne farewell with tears, satisfied that she has found her true love again (he doesn't bother to inquire about the bombing either), and dies later.