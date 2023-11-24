Will there be Fear the Walking Dead season 9? Renewal possibility explored

Unfortunately for fans, there won't be a Fear the Walking Dead season 9. Sunday, November 19, 2023, saw the conclusion of the highly acclaimed TWD spin-off series with its two-part finale.

The program came to an end after its August 23, 2015, cable network debut on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead ran for eight seasons, from August 23, 2015, to November 19, 2023, with 113 episodes shown over that time.

The original TWD series concluded last year with season 11, episode 24, "Rest in Peace" on November 20, 2022. It was announced in January 2023, that the spin-off would be ending with its eighth and final season this year (as it did).

Why there won't be a Fear the Walking Dead season 9

There was no specific explanation provided at the time for why the spin-off was ending, but AMC Studios president Dan McDermott disclosed the news in an announcement, clarifying that Fear the Walking Dead season 9 won't be a reality for fans:

"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television."

Similar to what happened with the original show, Fear the Walking Dead appears to have been determined by its writers and directors that it was time for the series to come to an inevitable conclusion and that there was no need to continue it for a ninth season.

Fear the Walking Dead's Danay García, who has portrayed Luciana, told Comicbook, "It's time" to end the run of the show after almost ten years on the air. She also explained the reason behind there not being a Fear the Walking Dead season 9.

"One of the funniest questions I get asked is, 'What happened to Fear the Walking Dead that it's ending?' Nothing happened," García explained on Instagram Live. "What happened is that we've been on the air for eight seasons, and we felt like it was a really fun run. Nothing really happened to Fear. It's just that we've been on the air for quite some time, and it's the time [to end]."

When Fear the Walking Dead chose to line up with the original series, many thought the series had run its course, especially when the titular character, Morgan Jones, departed. Thus, the final two episodes of the series are a fitting conclusion to the tale that has been going on for nearly a decade.

The future of The Walking Dead Universe

Audiences may still enjoy the undead content despite the departure of Fear the Walking Dead and the conclusion of the original Walking Dead show. Several other spin-offs and shows are here to give fans their fill.

These include The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which is based on Norman Reedus's character Daryl as he finds himself in France. The Walking Dead: Dead City focuses on Maggie and Negan's exploits in New York.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is another prospective spin-off that will reunite Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes from the original series. It will debut on AMC and AMC+ on February 25, 2024.

Fear the Walking Dead, which originated in 2015 as kind of a prequel and a counterpart to AMC's popular series The Walking Dead, was created by Robert Kirkman and original showrunner Dave Erickson.

Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Frank Dillane, Cliff Curtis, Rubén Blades, and Mercedes Mason were among the cast members for a considerable amount of time. More recent additions included Lennie James, Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt, Mo Collins, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Maggie Grace, and Austin Amelio.

In the end, it was determined a long time ago to let the spin-off reach its conclusion and not do a Fear the Walking Dead season 9, so nobody hurried into this choice.

There were several factors involved, the primary one being that it seemed like the appropriate moment to say farewell in terms of creativity, and over time, the ratings have likewise consistently decreased.

While there may not be Fear the Walking Dead season 9, viewers may access all of the TWD seasons as well as the spin-offs on AMC and AMC+.